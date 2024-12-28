‘$63 at AutoZone’: Man’s Ford keeps making this strange ‘fart’ sound. Then he realizes what’s really going on

A man’s Ford Fusion was making some unexplained “fart” sounds that had him puzzled and viewers amused.

In a TikTok with over 2.1 million views, content creator Jules (@perfvckt) shows his car making the interesting sounds and wonders what is happening.

“I genuinely don’t know what the f*ck to do,” a perturbed Jules says in the video as he pumps gas. As he refuels his car, the vehicle makes continuous loud “fart” sounds.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users cracked jokes about the sound the car was making.

“Dude got a 2015 Ford Queef,” one person wrote.

“Your car has irritable valve syndrome,” a second viewer quipped.

“Your car is finally comfortable around you,” came another joke.

Others offered more practical advice on what could be going on with the car.

“Purge valve needs to be replaced, $63 at Autozone. You can replace it yourself, don’t let Ford replace it for $1,163. Youtube has instructions,” one commenter advised.

Jules responded, “You’re a real one.”

What is causing the sound?

This TikToker is certainly not the only Ford owner to experience the alarming and somewhat embarrassing fart sound coming from their car. In fact, there’s an entire thread on Ford Fusion Forum called, “For lack of a better term, my Fusion is farting.”

“I had the same issue and it was resolved by replacing the purge valve,” one Fusion owner said in response to the original thread. They also shared a Youtube video to help Fusion owners find the valve and replace it.

What does a purge valve do?

A purge valve to removes excess fuel vapor from a car’s evaporative emission control system. When functioning correctly, it opens and allows fuel vapor to be drawn into the engine and burned instead of released into the air as pollution.

When a purge valve isn’t working properly, it negatively affects a car’s performance, like making it harder to start, and increases fuel emissions.

The purge valve is also the reason behind the strange noise coming from Ford Fusion cars. If this car component does not open correctly, air can blow back into the fuel tank, creating a “farting” noise.

How do Ford Fusion owners know it’s the purge valve?

There are a few different reasons for a car to be making “fart” sounds. But most Ford owners seem to find the purge valve as the common culprit.

This was the case for Jules. In response to a comment under his video, the content creator provided his viewers with an update.

“I talked to my friend who’s good with cars and it’s apparently a valve that needs replacing. It was more funny than anything,” he shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford and Jules via email for more information.

