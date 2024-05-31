‘The 5th time its stopped in the middle of the road’: Woman says she regrets buying Ford Bronco, issues warning to prospective buyers

At first glance, the new Ford Bronco has a lot going for it. Unfortunately for Ford enthusiasts looks can be deceiving. Consumer Reports warns that “the Bronco Sport will be less reliable than the average new car” after reviewing data from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 models. Less reliable is an understatement, since multiple complaints have been issued about how the 2021 Ford Bronco keeps stopping without warning and refuses to start.

As a warning for potential buyers, TikToker Alex (@alexduenzl) posted a video showing the new Bronco in action. Viewed 1.8 million times as of publication, the video begins with a closeup of her digital instrument panel. A high-pitched beeping alert goes off as Alex tries to start the engine. As she tries, a warning message reading “Check brake system” flashes across the panel.

Above the display, Alex posted a on-screen caption reading “If you’re looking for a sign not to buy a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport this is it.”

In the description, Alex writes, “literally the 5th time its stopped in the middle of the road and now my 2nd time taking it to a dealership.”

According to Motor Trend, the 2021 model had seven options for model type, four powertrain levels, and an extra off-road package. With a base model price of $34,880 and premium models starting at $43,590, customers would expect a solid car that will last for the long haul. But that’s not the case.

What is going on with the new Ford Broncos?

Since the Bronco was reintroduced in 2020 there have been a slew of issues. The 2021 model, in particular, is currently undergoing three investigations and eight recalls by the United States Department of Transportation. The major issue under investigation is how the 2021 Ford Bronco keeps stopping and refusing start while driving. Listed complaints include sudden engine failure while accelerating onto the highway, and another detailed how the Bronco’s engine began sputtering and suddenly shut down in the middle of an intersection.

Autoweek reports that the issue mainly stems from the valvetrain in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, “which can cause the engine to fail and render the turbocharged off-roader inoperable.”

Though one redditor in the r/FordBronco subreddit described the worries as ” a lot of survivorship bias,” even mechanics are warning people of the safety issue. Like one mechanic, who posted a viral TikTok after he spotted alarming signs of the engine seizing and knocking even though it only had 17,000 miles on it.

Many commenters were unsurprised that the 2021 Ford Bronco keeps stopping suddenly.

“My sign not to buy a bronco was the fact that it’s a FORD,” one said.

“Only car I would buy from a ford dealer is a used Toyota someone traded in,” a second added.

“Ford stands for fix it or repair it every day,” a third joked.

Others defended their Fords.

“Man- my ford treats me so well idk how yall are unlucky,” a commenter said.

“Omg mine did that last month! My husband got a new battery for it and it’s been fine so far,” another offered.

“Take the shiny thing off around the start button,” a third suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ford via email and Alex via TikTok comments for further information.

