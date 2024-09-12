‘Letting go of my last bit of teenage angst’: Dave Grohl has a mistress, fathered child. Foo Fighters fans aren’t onboard

Foo Fighters singer, Dave Grohl, now has fans crying “there goes my hero” after coming clean about fathering a child with an unnamed woman.

The confession took the world by surprise and triggered widespread outrage and disappointment. Grohl, 55, is still currently married to Jordyn Blum, 48, with whom he shares three daughters.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl announced via Instagram this month.

He added that he intended to be “loving and supportive” in his role as the baby’s dad.

Fans respond to Foos news

The backlash was instant, with many fans flocking to social media with criticisms of the singer’s bad behavior.

On TikTok, user elli (@littlephatlamb) captured and expressed her frustration by beating up a life-size printout of the singer in a now-viraI video. Fittingly, she used the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” as the clip’s audio.

It has been viewed over 2.6 million views and racked up thousands of comments from other disappointed fans.

“I just know these videos are healing violet Grohl,” user Cacalita wrote.

“Dave grohl been real quiet since this dropped,” user mythril added.

“Dave Grohl’s wife, I would never cheat on you,” user G commented.

Another TikToker, Benashley, uploaded his own rendition of the popular hit “Everlong,” and added details about the cheating scandal.

The news of the scandal even forced some to question the existence of true love. Another TikToker racked up over 200,000 views on a video about Grohl’s cheating.

“Yep, they all cheat,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Did Grohl’s mistress share a photo of their newborn?

On Wednesday, Instagram user @valeriegreyson shared a lengthy post about her newborn baby girl named Roxie Junie Grohl. The post included a photo of a baby’s tiny hand holding onto a woman’s finger.

The news spread like wildfire across social media, but was eventually debunked as fake.

In a statement to TMZ, the Instagram user in question said: “I’m sorry this was a fake page we just wanted followers!”

Years ago, Grohl called Blum his ‘future ex-wife’

Years ago, during an interview with Q magazine, Grohl told a cute meet story about Blum wherein he called her his “future ex-wife.”

He said he met her while drinking at a bar and gave her the moniker as a joke.

‘You’re my future ex-wife,’” he said he told her. “So she gave me her number: ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife.’”

Shortly after the announcement, more news spread that the singer hired a divorce attorney. It seems that a joke he made about the fate of his marriage to Blum may be finally coming true.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dave Grohl’s PR representatives via contact form, and the three TikToker users who made fan videos via DM.

