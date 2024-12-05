‘If you don’t this is what you’re bathing in’: Expert says always flush your water heater. More often than you think

Need some motivation to flush your water heater? Watch this viral TikTok.

Featured Video

Bell Plumbing (@bell.plumbing) posted the video to its account on Oct. 15. Since then, it’s picked up an impressive 2.1 million views.

The contents of the video—not to mention the water heater—will have you reconsidering your maintenance schedule in just a few seconds.

What if you don’t flush it?

In the video, a water heater is seen placed outside as it fully drains. The water that flows out is a murky brown.

Advertisement

The plumber’s voice can be heard saying, “This is why you flush your water heater once a year.”

“Because if you don’t, this is what you’re bathing in, this is what you’re drinking,” he explains. “It’s coming out of that hot water.”

How often should you do it?

Most experts agree that you should flush your heater at least once or twice a year.

Advertisement

The Home Depot website recommends flushing every “six months or so” on its Water Heater Maintenance page.

In addition, it states, “If you have harder water, or water that contains more minerals, you may want to flush it more often.”

It also notes that it does not matter whether you use a gas or electric heater. Both types “should be flushed regularly to prevent a build-up of rust and corrosion.”

Wagner Mechanical says that flushing your heater once a year is “really just the bare minimum.”

Advertisement

Tap water contains minerals and sediment that settle on the bottom of the tank where the heating element is located.

Per Wagner, “The more sediment and mineralization between the heating element and the water, the less efficient and effective your water heater will be.”

How to flush your water heater

Bell Plumbing posted a follow-up video explaining how you can flush your heater out yourself.

Advertisement

However, DirectEnergy.com states, “The best way to protect your investment is to have your water heater serviced annually by a licensed plumber.”

Many How-To articles and videos explaining the process can be found online. Most agree on a set of steps to be followed. These include:

Step One: Turn off the heater’s thermostat

Step Two: Turn off the gas for gas heaters and the electricity for electrical ones

Step Three: Turn off the water supply to the heater

Step Four: Turn on the hot water taps in your house

Step Five: Connect a hose to the drainage spigot

Step Six: Turn the spigot and drain

Step Seven: Flush the heater with cold water

As always, DIY repairs are performed at your own risk. It is always recommended to consult a trained professional first.

Advertisement

What did viewers say?

“I’m sorry what? I’ve been the adult of the house for 13 years and didn’t know this,” Jamie Jeffries (@jamiethisyoujeffries) commented in response to the video.

However, many viewers took a contrary approach to Bell’s TikTok.

Advertisement

“Had my water heater for 23 years and have never drained it. My water does not look like this at all,” one viewer claimed.

Another insisted, “Water heater hasn’t been flushed in 17 years. Works amazing and I’m afraid to touch it.”

“My dad’s been a plumber for 30 years and never flushed his water heater ever,” one viewer claimed.

Translucent Trish (@mrsgager) simply complained, “I’m so done with all these extra chores!!”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Bell Plumbing via TikTok comment and direct message for further statement.