‘That’s why I keep mine in the freezer’: Woman demands answers after noticing something unusual inside her flour container

A woman’s shocking discovery in her flour container left her speechless and disgusted.

Featured Video

In a viral video with 8 million views, user Jenna (@jennaliveswell) shared her findings with viewers.

She also shared an important PSA.

“Friendly reminder to check your flour,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Advertisement

Check your flour this holiday season

For anyone baking this holiday season, the TikToker’s reminder seems to be very well-timed.

In the video, the woman uncovers a container of flour and is shocked by what she sees inside.

“No,” Jenna said.

Advertisement

In the next shot, she shared a close-up of the container of flour. Little tiny bugs are crawling in it.

What kind of bugs love to live in flour?

A variety of bugs can make their way into flour that is not vacuum sealed.

Flour beetles, also known as pantry beetles, are small, reddish-brown bugs that can make their way into open containers. Cockroaches, pantry moths, rice weevils, and sawtoothed grain beetles are also commonly found in pantries.

Advertisement

The food in the pantries attracts these bugs, leading them to lay larvae to hatch.

How to get rid of them

Some tips and tricks can get rid of these tiny invaders.

If you discover food in your pantry already infested with bugs, it is best to simply toss it in the trash. The trash should also be removed from the home, so the bugs don’t crawl out into another food source.

Advertisement

Bugs also hate certain scents like bay leaves, peppermint oil, and oregano oil. These smells can repel the insects.

Ensure the area where the insects are is also completely clean.

Also, take note of any small openings that critters could use to gain access to your home. Seal them up if you find any.

According to AllRecipes, storing it in the freezer for a few days should get rid of any pests.

Advertisement

#bugs #bugtok #ew #holidaybaking ♬ original sound – jennaliveswell @jennaliveswell my reputation with bugs on this app is not too great… i have so many questions… 1. WHO TF R U? 2. where did you come fom? 3. last time i used normal people flour was this time last year SO were they just chilling in my pantry all year?????? 4. why did my container not prevent this? 5. did i buy already infested flour? if so, ew, do better flour companies #flour

Viewers are horrified

In the comments section, some let their imaginations run wild.

“I know this is horrific to find but I can’t stop imagining that they’re hearing the Xmas music and frolicking in the flour like it’s snow,” user jas commented.

Advertisement

Others offered up advice for dealing with the infestation.

“Girl put the lid back on!!” Mama Yao commented.

“My mom always kept her flour in the freezer,” user kymhorst said.

“If you leave bay leaves scattered around the shelves of your pantry, they repel weevils. Change leaves every few months. Learned it from my mom. I’ve never had weevils in my pantry or food,” user candi_is_dandi wrote.



The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna via TikTok comment and direct message.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



