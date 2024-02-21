‘I love the shade she throws at the crew’: Traveler catches flight attendant throwing her crew under the bus during delay

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the shady message that a flight attendant related to travelers aboard a delayed plane.

Aliza Bodzin (@alizabodzin), who mostly posts travel and dog-related content, said that she recently experienced several flight delays. By the time she began recording, she said, her plane was already two hours delayed. On top of that, she and the other passengers “had been sitting on the plane for 30 minutes waiting at the gate.”

She started her video right as a flight attendant started explaining the reason for the latest delay to passengers. As of Tuesday morning, her TikTok had over 3.4 million views.

“Guess the airline,” Bodzin quipped in the text overlay.

Then, the flight attendant began speaking.

“The coordinator just called me a couple of minutes ago and said that our crew… are not at the airport as of yet,” she said. The woman noted, too, that the crew was supposedly “local” to the city. “It’s going to be a minimum of an hour before they show,” the flight attendant continued. As a result, she told passengers that the crew planned on de-planing the aircraft and would later re-start the boarding process.

“You can bring your personal items with you,” she said. “I apologize to you. I’m the messenger. I’m just following instructions. If you need anything from me, please see me at the very top of the jet bridge. I’ll be up there waiting for you.”

Passengers on the aircraft were visibly annoyed by the announcement. Still, commenters under Bodzin’s video were shocked at the flight attendant’s noticeable shade.

#delayedflight #travelreality ♬ original sound – Aliza Bodzin @alizabodzin By this point the flight was two hours delayed and we had been sitting on the plane for 30 minutes waiting at gate. And I had already been faced with one cancellation at ATL (layover) the night before” when travelling from Bermuda due to weather” so I had to pay for a hotel (no reimbursement)🫠 #atl

“‘Even though they’re local’ was such a diss,” one person said.

“I love the shade she throws at the crew,” another wrote.

“the way she also sounds frustrated at them lmao,” a third viewer commented.

Some viewers, meanwhile, said they understood her frustrations.

“They are just as mad as you are,” one user wrote. “They aren’t getting [paid] for any of that.”

“Flight attendants aren’t paid until doors are closed. I would be livid,” another added.

