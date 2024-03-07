‘The armrest, window, seatbelt’: United Airlines flight attendant says you’re worried about the wrong things on an airplane

Having a fear of flying is incredibly common, with up to 40% of people feeling some anxiety about taking to the skies.

The reasons for this anxiety differ. Some may be afraid of airline crashes, even though incidents of this nature are incredibly rare. Others may simply feel claustrophobic on a flight or are generally queasy about being in the air.

More, still, are simply fearful about how many germs they’ll come into contact with on the flight. Now, a user on TikTok has decided to help these flyers out by sharing which areas are more and less likely to be cleaned, as well as what one should and should not consume on a flight.

In a video with over 22,000 views, TikTok user and flight attendant Mukie (@mukieeeeee) says that most flyers are “worried about the wrong things when [they’re] coming on the airplane.”

“Most people are taking the hand wipes and they’re cleaning off the tray tables. No. Those [have] usually already been cleaned, they’re routinely cleaned,” she explains. “What you need to clean is—what never gets cleaned—is the button that you use to recline, or if you’re sitting near a wall, that wall has not been cleaned.”

Next, she says that many people worry about the drinking water on a flight, specifically, the water used to make coffee. This is a common piece of advice shared around TikTok; for example, one flight attendant made a viral video calling the coffee made on the plane “disgusting.”

However, Mukie disagrees.

“The hot water, like the water that comes off the plane or the coffee—they say that gets cleaned,” she states, though she admits, “I personally try and stay away from it just in case.”

That said, her biggest piece of advice also concerned beverages.

“Your biggest thing: stop getting ice,” she advises. “You don’t know how the flight attendants are preparing the ice…Stop getting ice with your drinks.”

In the comments section of her video, users shared their thoughts on Mukie’s tips.

“I got ice and the flight attendant asked me 10 times are you sure? That was a sign,” said a user.

“Just flew on an American flight yesterday and had crumbs all over my tray table. Will continue to clean my seat, armrest, tray table, the back of the seat in front of me for life,” added another.

“I clean everything,” claimed a third. “I usually don’t get ice, but I definitely won’t now.”

