‘This is exactly how I fixed this issue on my Land Cruiser’: Expert reveals how to fix your engine for $7. You just have to replace this little-known part at AutoZone

If your oil-burning engine has a leak, you might not have to shell out thousands to replace the entire part. Instead, one automotive expert says there’s a DIY solution that will only cost $7.

In a YouTube Short with over 325,000 views, car expert and author Scotty Kilmer leans over the open hood of a silver sedan.

“Many cars burn oil because the PCV valve has gone bad,” he explains. But what does this valve have to do with engine health?

What is a PCV valve?

“PCV stands for positive crankcase ventilation,” Kilmer explains. “It’s part of the anti-pollution system.”

Put simply, a PCV valve helps the engine re-burn fumes—instead of polluting the air, he continues.

A PCV that is in good shape will only allow fumes to come through. But as the part wears down and breaks, the PCV valve could suck oil into the engine.

Kilmer points to a small metal attachment on his engine. “Here’s the valve at the end of the hose,” he says. “It just pops out, and it costs like $7 at AutoZone.”

While the cost of a PCV valve may vary, AutoZone currently sells the part online for as low as $1.39.

“If your engine is burning oil, don’t necessarily think that you need a new engine,” Kilmer says at the end of the clip. “You might only need a cheap little PCV valve.”

How to replace a PCV valve

Buying the cheap replacement part is only half the battle—you’ll also have to replace it yourself in order to save on labor costs.

First, you should take a look at your car’s owner’s manual. Each make and model may have a slightly different layout on the hood of the car.

Once you locate the PCV valve, AutoZone recommends using a pair of pliers to remove the hose and unscrew the valve. Then, all you need to do is plug the hose back into the new valve and attach it.

You may also want to check the condition of the old PCV valve. If there’s nothing wrong with it, there may be something else messing with your engine.

Car owners react to his advice

In the comments of the YouTube Short, viewers share their experience with replacing a PCV valve.

“I had a really bad oil leak. Replacing the PCV valve and brittle hoses fixed it. Cost me about $23 total. The hardest part was getting the metal clamps on the new hoses,” one writes.

Another says, “This is exactly how I fixed this issue on my Land Cruiser. Great advice!”

“Scotty, I think you just saved my baby. I’ll lyk soon if this indeed was the problem,” a third adds.

Some share other tips for fixing a leaky engine.

“Sometimes, you can clean them out with carburetor cleaner. On new PCV valves or cleaned and dried ones, I normally spray some silicone to keep it from happening too quickly again,” one says.

“The PCV valve can, and most do, allow oil by without being ‘broken.’ That’s why a lot of us use catch cans – to keep that oil out of the intake,” another writes.

The Daily Dot contacted Kilmer via email and Instagram direct message for further comment.

