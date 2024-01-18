‘Easiest money of my life’: Fine dining server shares how much money he made off only 3 tables

A server recently went viral after he shared just how much he made working at a fine dining restaurant in just under six hours.

In a post uploaded on Jan. 16, 2024, Kyle Zajac (@kyleazajac) explained, “This is why you need to get into fine dining serving.” With three receipts laid out in front of the camera, Kyle explains his reasoning.

“Tonight I’m only getting sat with these three tables,” he says, adding that the latest table came in at 7pm. “This is all I’m getting tonight, but look at the checks.”

Kyle zooms into the totals on the receipts, showing one for approximately $850, another for $300, and the third for $620. “If you can’t do that math, that’s about $1,800 in sales for three tables,” the fine dining server helpfully adds.

He then revels his total tip out for the night. “First table left me $170 so far. … The second table all tipped 20%. … The last one was $60,” he says. All in all, Kyle made a total of $363.59 before the tip out, which is when restaurant servers redistribute their tips with all the working employees.

“So yea I’m just now leaving. Five-and-a-half hour shift. Totally worth it,” Kyle says at the end of the video.

In the caption, the server reiterates, “GET INTO FINE DINING ASAP. I only had 3 tables tonight. A 5.5. hour shift and it’s the easiest money of my life.”

Kyle’s post received over 560,00 views within 24 hours of being posted on the social media platform, and his viewers shared their thoughts in the comments.

“THREE?!” asked one incredulous user about the number of tables Kyle had to wait. The creator responded, “Yeah it sounds crazy. I got lucky with how they ordered lmao. 3 business meal dinners.”

Another seemed to confirm Kyle’s claims, writing his friend was a server and, “Worked at a fine dining spot. Dude got mad bank!!! Did very well for himself.”

But a number of viewers were curious about the amount Kyle made after the night’s tip out. One person asked the server directly, “How much was the tip out though,” to which the restaurant worker responded, “4% so about $72! So I made about $300. On 5.5 hours.”

One person also wanted to know what the server made as an hourly wage at the fine dining restaurant, which he revealed was “$2.13 an hour.”

