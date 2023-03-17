‘I’d be putting my 5 minutes notice in’: Female truck driver says workplace installed cameras in her truck that stay on when she changes

In a viral TikTok, a female truck driver reveals that her job has inappropriately surveilled her after installing cameras inside her truck cabin.

TikTok user @originaltruckerbarbie2.0 says her company installed the cameras in Oct. 2022. Since then, the truck driver claims she has been unfairly targeted and micromanaged.

“I used to love this company because I knew that they have my best interest at heart,” she says. “However, that completely changed and went out the window when they installed cameras into our trucks.”

The trucker explains that the cameras face the road and her cab.

“So, outside of the truck, they’re supposed to be on for 15 minutes just in case something happens during that time,” she says. “However, mine continues to stay on, facing my cab while I’m getting undressed.”

She also says the cameras have sensors to monitor if she is tailgating or if her eyes “leave the road for any reason.” The trucker says she often finds herself in situations where another driver suddenly crosses in front of her. She explains that if she chooses to slow down instead of “slamming” on the brakes, she is flagged for “following too closely.”

The trucker adds that the cameras may not capture the complete unfolding of events because they only record eight seconds at a time, and explanations don’t matter much to her superiors.

Since receiving the cameras, @originaltruckerbarbie2.0 says the safety team called her five times to give feedback on her driving. On one of those calls, her supervisors praised the trucker for avoiding an accident, only to issue a one-day suspension anyway.

“But even for doing something good, I get rewarded with discipline. It’s so so backwards,” she says.

In the comments section, other truck drivers shared their experiences with cameras and offered the TikToker suggestions on how to deal with them.

“I’d put a sticky note over it anytime you’re not driving,” one suggested. “Also I’d get a personal dash cam so you have proof if the camera doesn’t catch something.”

“I put electrical tape over mine and my company asked why and I said when I can watch u all, u can watch me. They didn’t ask again,” another user wrote.

However, @originaltruckerbarbie2.0 said her company could fire her for tampering with the camera.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker adds that other truck drivers do not get reported for similar violations.

“And then I also heard that I am being targeted, that they are watching me super close,” she says. “That makes me feel extremely violated and extremely disgusted because I know that the camera is still on even when I’m in my sleeper.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @originaltruckerbarbie2.0 via TikTok comment.