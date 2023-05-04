‘They be stealing’: Woman follows FedEx driver after they fail to deliver her MacBook

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that a FedEx driver attempted to steal her new MacBook.

In a video with over 48,000 views, TikTok user Latoya (@lathelyfe) shows a FedEx truck pulled over on the side of the road.

“I was waiting for my MacBook to be delivered, and he ran about once and then drove off,” she says. “Why did I hop in my truck and go find him, and found him on the back road sorting through mail?”

“Y’all be watching out for them FedEx drivers, ‘cause they be stealing,” she concludes.

Latoya says in a comment that she eventually received her MacBook.

Over the years, numerous customers have complained about FedEx stealing packages. In October of last year, a FedEx driver was accused of stealing $96,000 worth of merchandise intended for a Foot Locker location. In March of this year, another FedEx employee was arrested after it was alleged he stole over $34,000 in tech products off of the conveyor belt at work.

When customers were clamoring for newly-released PS5s, numerous online users claimed that someone in the company stole their packages, with one documenting the full experience of trying to resolve this issue on Reddit.

There’s even a Twitter account dedicated to the topic simply titled, “FedEx Steals Your Packages.”

However, it’s unclear how common this type of theft is, and FedEx has made moves to monitor employees in a way that would make such theft difficult.

For example, in 2021, the company announced that it would be placing driver-facing cameras in its vehicles.

Furthermore, there could be a more innocent explanation for the events shown in Latoya’s video.

The FedEx worker could have simply been unable to make out the address, or they could have incorrectly believed that the package was meant for a different address. If either of these were true, the package would be delivered to the wrong place but not “stolen.”

Additionally, the worker may have pulled over to rearrange packages, bringing the upcoming packages to the front while moving later deliveries to the rear of the vehicle.

Regardless, users on TikTok were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section.

“Same thing happened with my PS5,” recalled a user. “He tried to tell me that another truck was coming.”

“BROOOOOOO i had one steal a computer i bought,” added another. “bruh i had to fight for my life to get my money back.”

“Yes one stole my package once from Saks and uploaded a photo of a Walmart box,” claimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to FedEx via email and Latoya via Instagram direct message.