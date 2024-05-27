‘It’s so common on Facebook [Marketplace]’: Toyota Camry owner warns about ‘title jumping’ after buying car from Offer Up

A Toyota Camry owner has gone viral after sharing her new car with viewers. In the clip, which has amassed 1 million views, the TikTok user (@1of50) showed off the interior of her 2005 Toyota Corolla she bought from OfferUp—a selling and buying app designed as an alternative for Craigslist.

And in a follow-up video, she shared with audiences some tips about buying a used car—including how to avoid “title jumping.”

What is ‘title jumping?’

“Title jumping,” also known as “floating a title,” is an illegal practice where a person purchases a car and then resells it without having titled the car in their own name. “It’s so common on Facebook,” the creator added. She then went on to explain how title jumping can cause a lot of issues “especially when you get unto an accident.”

“And the reason they don’t put [the cars] in their names is because they are selling multiple cars, and they don’t have a dealer’s license,” she said. “Because you have to, I think, in California, if you sell more than five cars, you have to get a dealer’s license because you’re making money. And they don’t want to do that. And they don’t want to pay registration fees. So that’s what they’re doing.” The creator then recommends getting hold of a car’s CARFAX report and using websites like VinCheckup.com.

Tips for buying a new car

She also advised customers to bring a mechanic with them if they can, whether that be a friend, neighbor, or even an acquaintance. Later on in the video, the TikToker also advises buyers against “salvage title” cars, which is when a car’s repair cost exceeds its market value. “It’s so hard to get full [insurance] coverage on those vehicles,” she added. Other tips she mentioned for buying used cars includes researching engine reliability and making sure to get a recent smoke check.

Her last piece of advice was for young drivers to not worry about getting a car that can be perceived as “crappy.”

“It’s not that big of a deal,” she added. As long as it takes you from point A to point B and you’re comfortable.”

It’s always worth doing your due diligence on the internet before purchasing a new car, and this is something one Hyundai customer learned the hard way after a fatal security flaw meant that a vandal destroyed their car. “Kia and Hyundai should be paying y’all’s deductibles,” TikTok user @thelegitimatesentiment said. “Like, they really should.”

