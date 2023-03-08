‘I’ve never seen a bonus so high’: Worker says he ‘exceeded’ his company’s expectations by doing the ‘bare minimum’

In a now-viral TikTok, a worker said he received a bonus and glowing feedback after his annual performance review, even though he’s been doing “the bare minimum” at his corporate job.

TikTok user @wwavvyyjayy posted the video on Feb. 23. In it, he said that he started his new job with the mindset of “log in, do my work, clock out” but was told he “exceeded expectations” in a meeting with his manager.

“I exceeded the company’s expectations by doing the bare minimum of what’s required of me, of my job duties. I do quality work, and I know how to do my job,” he said in the clip.

The TikToker recalled how he “busted ass” at previous jobs only to be told he was “meeting expectations.”

“If you work in a corporate job, just do what is required of you, and I promise it will pay off,” he continued. “‘Cause, it paid off for me. I’ve never seen a bonus so high.”

In the comments section, viewers discussed their own approaches to managing the amount of effort they put into their work.

“You quickly learn everyone has different work methods and ways of thinking. Your bare minimum is somebody else’s full effort lol,” one user commented.

“Yep! Was getting exceeds expectations and then decided to cut way back on my effort, and not work overtime. 6 months later received another exceeds ex,” another wrote.

“I’m with you, it took me a while to learn this. There is no need to go above and beyond because work won’t recognize it and dump more work on you,” a third added.

Others were more skeptical about @wwavvyyjayy’s “bare minimum” mindset.

“Maybe for your specific organization. But I can tell you in big tech or other industries… ‘bare minimum’ peeps on high performing teams get fired,” one viewer commented.

“So you can partially thank your peers. They set the bar low so when they ranked employees you came on top. Also sounds like you have a good mgr,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @wwavvyyjayy via TikTok direct message.