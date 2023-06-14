‘They are not gonna make that’: Server says everyone in the restaurant industry is ‘high all the time’

A TikToker and restaurant server named Mary (@flaxseedegg) posted a viral clip on the popular social media platform in which she claims that her colleagues at work are “so high all the time,” it’s difficult to fulfill special orders that customers may ask for.

In her clip, she provides some anecdotal comments to support her claims and says that customers who ask for special substitutions are unaware of how stressful these requests can be.

The server explains, “People will be like I want a house salad but I want just lettuce and parmesan and croutons with caesar dressing and I’ll go ‘caesar salad?’ And they’re like, ‘No, I don’t want a caesar salad.'”

She says that she does her best to make notes on complicated orders but claims that the restaurant employee preparing the order is often so high that a special request is “really gonna freak [them] out.”

Similarly, she calls out customers who ask for complicated drinks. “I’m like dude the bartender’s manually blinking and breathing right now they are not gonna make that.”

Being under the influence while at work isn’t all that uncommon and according to The GrowthOp, food service employees and tech workers are more likely to be stoned while on the clock than workers in any other industry. In fact, Remedy Review states that 35% of all hotel, food service, and hospitality workers get high at their jobs.

The video has accrued over 1.1 million likes as of this writing and plenty of people had their own two cents to add to the discussion in the comments.

One restaurant worker wrote, “Dude my coworker turned to me in the middle of the dinner rush and said, ‘this is a terrible time for me to be coming down.'”

Another shared, “My first day as a prep at my job our kitchen manager crosstrained me on 6 stations while on a heroic dose of mushrooms.”

“People are shocked when i tell them EVERYBODY in the restaurant industry is addicted to SOMETHING,” a user commented.

One person asked viewers to consider why so many service workers opt to get high at work. “Butttt no one talks ab why everyone who works in the service industry is on something. We’re tired.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mary via TikTok comment for further information.