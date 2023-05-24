Church's Chicken customer getting their own food with caption 'There was no employees so my boy went and got his own food' (l) Church's Chicken sign above entrance (c) Church's Chicken customer getting their own food with caption 'There was no employees so my boy went and got his own food' (r)

‘There was no employees’: Church’s Chicken customer goes behind counter to prepare own food

Posted on May 24, 2023

A TikToker caught the moment his friend went behind a Church’s Chicken counter to get himself some chicken after they realized there were no employees around to help them.

In the video that was posted by TJJ (@100_tjj) and has amassed 35,000 views in under a day, a young man sneaks behind the eatery’s counter and fills a large soda cup with chicken.

There is not a single employee in sight.

“There was no employees, so my boy went and got his own food,” the video’s text overlay reads.

“The employee was in a meeting,” user @CherryWithTheTea speculated in what’s the top comment on the video.

While it’s not confirmed where all the employees were, a labor shortage is still having a negative impact on the food service industry’s ability to staff its restaurants, and it is possible customers may run into situations where they don’t receive adequate service.

Some restaurants, including Chipotle, Wing Zone, and White Castle, have turned to automation to help solve their shortages. Some predict that automation may take over 82% of fast-food restaurant positions.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @100_tjj via TikTok comments and Church’s Chicken via email.

May 24, 2023

