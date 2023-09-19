‘I think we got ripped off’: Customers buy 50 packs of Frito-Lay Smartfood popcorn. They all have only a few pieces inside

While chip manufacturers insist that air in a chip bag is to keep the chips fresh and pad them during transport, customers aren’t so sure. According to TikTokers, these major snack producers are finding any way they can to reduce the amount of product one actually gets for their money.

For example, numerous internet users have measured chip bags to discover they weigh significantly less than they claim to. Others have simply noted the paltry amount of chips they receive in their chip bags, ranging from the bag being half empty, to getting just 5 Doritos in a bag, to receiving no chips at all.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out Frito-Lay for providing a minuscule amount of popcorn in their Smartfood popcorn bags.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikTok user Chesley Cantrell (@itschesley) shows her husband emptying multiple individual bags of Smartfood popcorn into a mixing bowl. Each bag contains only a few kernels of popcorn, even though popcorn is notoriously cheap to produce.

“I know groceries are getting stingy, but this is ridiculous,” says Cantrell’s husband, cutting open individual popcorn bags from a box of 50. He later adds, “Out of 50 bags, I think I got 1 bag.”

Cantrell’s husband also notes that returning the item is difficult, as it would require making a round trip down a mountain.

“I think we got ripped off,” Cantrell writes in the caption.

Cantrell then posted another video saying that Frito-Lay and Smartfood had sent her goods to make up for the lack of popcorn—however, she needed to pay to receive them.

Eventually, Cantrell did pick up the goods. They included many pieces of Frito-Lay merchandise as well as a large amount of Smartfood popcorn bags.

“Thanks!!! @Frito-Lay,” Cantrell wrote in a comment.

While Cantrell’s issue may have been resolved, others in the comments section reported similar problems with Frito-Lay products.

“Yup we got 50 bags, and 8 of them were completely empty,” claimed a user.

“@Frito-Lay keeps giving less product on everything but raising their prices! PARTY size bag ain’t enough for a party!!” exclaimed a second.

“My 11 year just said mom don’t get me the bags of smart food i said why he said I only get like 3 popcorns,” recalled a further TikToker. “…I believe him now after this video wow.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Frito-Lay via email and Cantrell via Instagram direct message.