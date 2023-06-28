‘This is why I can’t do auto pay’: Customer says electric company accidentally charged them $15,000 for 1 month

An electric company customer was shocked to learn she was being billed more than $15,000.

The customer is TikTok creator Nora (@noraemowry). In a recent video, Nora shared an email detailing a reoccurring payment of more than $15,000.

It starts out with Nora saying, “You guys are never going to believe what I woke up to.”

Nora revealed it was “an email from our electric company that says your reoccurring payment of $15,333.52 was sent back from your bank or canceled by your bank.”

Her immediate reaction was, “No sh*t. What the f*ck?”

She then proceeded to call the electric company asking, “Why are you going to try to charge us $15,000 as a reoccurring payment?”

The explanation was bizarre: Somehow, the meter was at 99,000 kilowatts and was supposed to flip and reset but didn’t. That led the meter reader to conclude that the customer had used 99,000 kilowatts, and that became the basis for a new monthly auto-charge of more than $15,000.

“So we’re gonna fix it,” the employee reportedly reassured Nora.

She responded, “Okay, thank you. I was just really, really confused.”

That led the employee to empathize, “Yeah, lady. I would be really, really confused too. And I would also probably cry.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Commenters had things to say about Nora’s video.

One observed, “Imagine calculating someone’s electricity bill to be $15,000 and going ‘yeah, that checks out.’”

Similarly, another noted, “So the dude reading the meter didn’t think that amount of usage was a bit odd for a residential account?”

Another pointed out, ”In my town the DEA woulda been informed cuz that’s a lot of electricity.”

Though the video inspired lots of head-scratching, it also inspired admiration for the worker who got to the bottom of things.

“She’s so real,” one said in response to the worker’s “I would also probably cry,” comment.

“Honestly she needs a raise,” Nora replied.