The Edgar Meme: Where a haircut and a baseball hall of famer meet

The Edgar haircut, a distinctive style characterized by a high fade and a straight fringe, has transcended its physical attributes to become a viral meme synonymous with a particular expression of Latino culture.

The origin of the Edgar, while debated, can be traced back to ancient South American cultures like the Mayans. Still, it wasn’t until early 2019 that the style was officially christened the “Edgar,” after it was linked to an Instagram video of a barber etching the likeness of Baseball Hall of Famer, Edgar Martinez, into a young boy’s hair. This viral sensation ignited the birth of the Edgar meme.

Spread across social media

In the following years, the Edgar spread across various social media platforms like Twitter, with humorous posts reaching tens of thousands of likes, likening those with the haircut to characters in a “Boss Fight.” The style was closely associated with Generation Z and Millennials in Mexican border states, becoming a prominent element of young Latino identity.

Controversy and bans of the Edgar cut

While some praise the Edgar as a generational marker, others express disdain. Notably, Riverside High School in El Paso, Texas, attempted to ban the style in 2021, claiming it caused distractions. The student-led petition against the ban and subsequent social media uproar, including posts on Instagram and Twitter, highlighted the divisive nature of the hairstyle.

TikTok and the evolution of the Edgar

TikTok became a pivotal platform in the evolution of the Edgar meme. In 2021, videos that referenced the hairstyle and showcased the cut in various humorous scenarios accumulated millions of plays and likes. By early 2022, a new trend emerged: walking behind individuals sporting the Edgar cut, set to YG’s “Who Do You Love,” in order to highlight the style’s distinctive silhouette.

Takuache and Linguistic Slang

The Edgar is not just a haircut. It is also part of the larger Takuache subculture among young Mexican-American men. The term itself is used interchangeably with Edgar, and it comes with its own catchphrases like “la mamalona” and “no quema cuh,” highlighting a distinct social identity that extends beyond aesthetics.

The Edgar meme encapsulates more than just a fashion statement; it is a cultural phenomenon at the intersection of ancient heritage, sports iconography, and digital age virality. The haircut is a marker of generational identity, and provides a distinct sense of community among its fans, proving that even a hairstyle can be a powerful cultural symbol.