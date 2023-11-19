‘Literally never knew what an e stop was until this video’: Viewers defend gas station customer who was unable to stop nozzle from pumping gas

A man shared his harrowing experience at the gas station when the lever on the gas nozzle wouldn’t stop pumping gas. It led users to discover that there’s a backup plan for just such an emergency.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Hunter West (@prayingforsnow). As he was pumping gas, he showed a broken lever on the gas nozzle. “Look, it’s down and I’ve tried to stop it,” he demonstrated, clicking the lever. In addition, the gas didn’t stop after removing the nozzle from the tank; $63.16 and 18 gallons later, the gas pump kept going.

“I didn’t wanna spend this much money on gas here. It’s way too expensive,” he stated.

No matter how many times West pushed the lever, the gas kept going.

“Still pumping all the way down. Please stop,” he begged. “I hope I don’t have to pull that thing over there.”

All of a sudden, gas gushed out of the fuel tank and down the tires. Panicking, he rushed over to the gas station and hit the emergency pump shut-off switch. Afterward, the entire gas station went dark, and he dashed to his car where the gas finally stopped. The video wrapped up with him saying, “Oh, sh*t,” multiple times.

Viewers divided over gas station emergency

The video amassed 5.4 million views, where many viewers criticized West.

“Shoulda hit the e stop the second you realized it wouldn’t stop on ur command,” one viewer stated.

“If only there was about a two minute gap between when you realized the possibility of an overflow and when you hit the e stop,” a second remarked.

On the other hand, some defended him, not knowing what the e-stop button was.

“Literally never knew what an e stop was until this video,” one user wrote.

“Everyone flaming him about an emergency e stop and me chilling here not knowing that even existed,” a second echoed.

What is the e-stop button at a gas station? In a nutshell, it is a button to “stop the transfer of fuel to the fuel dispensers in the event of a fuel spill or emergency,” per the California Department of Industrial Relations.

How to prevent this

In addition, Big Island Energy recommends, “Once you begin fueling, never leave the pump. Spilled gasoline is a serious hazard, and risking a spill by walking away from the fuel pump is never worth it. It’s highly possible for a fuel spill to occur when the pump is left unattended due to a variety of reasons, including malfunctioning sensors. Leave your phone in the car as being distracted at the pump can be just as hazardous as walking away from it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to West via TikTok comment and direct message.