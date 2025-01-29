‘It makes it taste like 10x better and it’s not an upcharge’: Dunkin’ worker shares little-known hot chocolate trick

A simple tweak could take Dunkin’s hot chocolate to the next level, according to an employee at the chain coffee and donut company.

In her video, which has garnered over 449,300 views, TikTok user River (@ghostly.tea) shares a tip that’s resonating with hot chocolate enthusiasts.

“Quick tip if you go to Dunkin’,” she begins.

What tip does the Dunkin’ employee suggest?

“If you get a hot chocolate, always ask for mocha in it,” River suggests. “It makes it taste like 10 times better and it’s not an upcharge.”

Addressing criticism about the drink, River adds that the change does make a difference.

“I saw someone saying that like our hot chocolates taste nasty,” she noted. “Ask for mocha in it, I promise you it tastes better.”

She initially warned viewers, “Just keep in mind that the mocha swirl isn’t dairy-free, so if you have like a dairy allergy, don’t do that.”

However, River later in the comments clarified in the comments that Dunkin’s mocha swirl is dairy-free, making it safe for those with allergies or dietary restrictions. Other websites confirm the same information.

Similar food hacks online

Given the massive array of menu items and customization options available at places like Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, and even fast food chains, the possibilities seem endless.

One online user shared their story of customizing a Domino’s pizza so extensively that the final product ended up costing $275.

Meanwhile, a Starbucks employee revealed their idea for ordering a special apple croissant that isn’t on the menu.

Similarly, a woman shared her go-to hack for perfect In-N-Out fries, recommending that customers specify “light-well” for the ideal balance of crispness and softness.

Viewers share more tips

In the comments, users shared more tips on how they customize their Dunkin’s hot chocolate. Others expressed they missed some Dunkin’ hot drinks that have been discontinued.

“I always do coconut and caramel in mine and it’s so scrumptious,” shared one user.

“I miss the salted caramel hot chocolates,” wrote another, accompanying it with a sad-face emoji.

Another user had questions about how Dunkin’ makes its hot chocolate. “what is it originally made of if not mocha?” they ask. “just curious cause at starbs the hot chocolate is just mocha and milk so like what do yall use.”

River responded, writing “just cocoa powder and hot water!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to River via TikTok direct messages. We’ve also contacted Dunkin’ via email.

