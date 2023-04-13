‘Felt something sharp in my mouth’: Dunkin’ customer claims she found metal shavings in her donut

A Dunkin’ customer is calling out the chain after claiming to have found metal shavings in a donut.

In a video with over 572,000 views, TikTok user Meg (@mini.mama.meg) tells her story while showing the metal shavings in question.

“Felt something sharp in my mouth while eating a Dunkin donut – pulled out 2 metal shavings,” Meg writes in the text overlaying her video. “And now I feel something in the back of my throat.”

#emergencyroom #er ♬ original sound – mini.mama.meg @mini.mama.meg Metal shavings in my @dunkin donut this morning. At the ER and feel something in the back of my throat. I called the dunkin i went to and emailed corporate. Corporate said someone from the franchise would reach out. What a great day 🫠 #storytime

On the advice of her doctor, Meg went to the emergency room. She also confirmed that the fragments were metal with a magnet.

“I called the Dunkin’ I went to and emailed corporate. Corporate said someone from the franchise would reach out. What a great day,” Meg added in the caption.

Eating metal fragments can be dangerous for multiple reasons.

“In a 7-page document, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlights that metal fragments in food may cause dental damage, lacerations of the mouth or throat, or laceration or perforation of the intestine,” reads an article in New Food Magazine.

In Meg’s case, it turned out that the feeling in the back of her throat was not other pieces of metal. However, her issues might not be over.

In this follow-up video, Meg says that the back of her throat might be cut. As of her last video, workers in the hospital were debating which scans to give her to confirm whether she consumed metal.

“I am getting progressively more mad and scared that I am here,” Meg says in the video.

In the comments section, users advised Meg to pursue further action against Dunkin’.

“Lawyer because if that had happened to a child it could’ve killed them. You still could’ve choked on it,” wrote one user. “Scary and I’m glad you’re okay.”

“Definitely contact the health department too!” suggested another. “they won’t let this be ignored.”

Others offered a potential explanation for the metal shavings.

“As a former Dunkin employee, our donuts came on a truck early in the mornings on metal racks. occasionally the metal would flake, or pieces of it woul[d] bend and cut my hand when trying to put them in the donut case,” offered a commenter. “Would be willing to bet that’s what that is.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and Meg via Instagram direct message.