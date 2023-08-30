‘I ain’t paying $150 to park’: Driver shares free parking hack—it’s buying a cop car

In a trending TikTok video, @notcop shows off his full-kitted cop car and implies it is his way around paying for parking fees at school.

The video, which has over 878,000 views, shows the poster walking toward and around a 2013 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor. The vehicle has the police lighting and other accessories. With Baby Keem in the audio, the overlay reads, “Imagine paying for a parking pass. Just get a cop car.”

The caption reads: “I ain’t paying $150 to park at school.”

The idea of paying for parking at any school—presuming the poster is high school or college-aged—was foreign to some. “You gotta pay 150 to park at school??,” said one commenter. There were lots of parking prices thrown around. One person said, “[Mine is] $421 for a semester.”

Some people wanted a cop car to take advantage of the benefits. One commenter wrote, “I want one so when I pull up everywhere everyone going to be worrying.”

But one person wondered if the plan was worth the effort: “Yes, instead of paying $150, use a cop car, also impersonating a public servant, which is a third-degree felony punishable by…” Illinois has a range of penalties, but it is a Class 4 penalty under state law.

However, the user has other ways to use the cop car to his advantage. For example, in at least one other video, he’s fooled people into moving over as he approaches other drivers on the highway.

