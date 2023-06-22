‘This is not gonna end well’: Police handcuff, remove drunk woman from Southwest plane

No matter where you are in the world, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere. But just because you can drink anytime you want doesn’t mean that you should.

Just ask the woman who was kicked off a Southwest flight out of New Orleans last month after becoming belligerently drunk.

This embarrassing moment was captured in a TikTok video that by Thursday had been viewed 5.8 million times. It was posted by Johnathan (@kicknit35), who was on the same flight as the woman.

The video shows two law enforcement officers yanking the unidentified woman from her seat. The video’s caption provided some backstory as to how she got into her sticky situation.

“They asked her nicely to get off the flight, but she refused numerous times, so they called in for assistance,” the caption read. “The police did try to remove her without force prior to the video, but she wasn’t having any of it.”

“I paid for my flight,” the woman said as she was pulled from her seat to the aisle.

While the drama unfolded, other passengers on the flight were happy to see her removed from the plane. “Get off!” one passenger yelled. “Thank you!” exclaimed another.

At one point, the woman asked for her cell phone. When it wasn’t handed to her, she said, “No, I literally need my phone, I paid for that.”

She also didn’t seem to understand why she was being removed. “I’m literally so confused what’s happening,” she said.

“Yeah, well we’re not,” joked a passenger.

In fact, a screaming baby probably would’ve been more welcome based on the reception she was getting. “You’re making it worse for yourself,” another passenger said. “Looks like you’re under arrest,” a third added.

The final shot showed the woman being handcuffed and led off the plane. The majority of comments are from those who side with the officers and passengers.

“So satisfying,” one wrote with a clapping emoji. “The no fly list is getting LONG,” another wrote.

“They always confused,” a third commented.

Many users loved listening to some of the passengers’ comments toward the drunk woman, like when they joked about her being confused.

“’I am so confused what is happening’ ‘We are not.’ Best line ever,” this user commented.

“Looks like you’re under arrest,” another quoted with laughing emoji.

The drinking limit at airport bars was also put into question by some commenters. “Airports probably should stop serving alcohol or set like a 2 drink limit lol,” this user commented.

Meanwhile, another commenter was confused about how people even afford airport drinks in the first place. A FinanceBuzz study found that LaGuardia Airport charges an average cost of $12.33 per beer. In comparison, the average cost of a beer at a bar in the United States is $4.75.

“Drinks are so expensive at airports like how do these people even get to this level?!” the user wrote.

Southwest Airlines confirmed to the Daily Dot that New Orleans authorities removed the passenger after she displayed “disruptive and unacceptable behavior onboard.”

“We commend our Crew for their outstanding professionalism while handling this challenging situation,” the airline said in an emailed statement. “Our Employees are responsible for the Safety, well-being, and comfort of all of our Customers, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for unruly Customers.”