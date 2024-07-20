‘That’s Sprite’: Customer opens Dr. Pepper bottle. Then she notices something strange

A TikTok user notices her Dr. Pepper bottle is green. Sydney (@momma.bee.1030) has reached over 1 million views and 43,000 likes on her viral video.

In the 7-second clip, she is holding a plastic Dr. Pepper bottle made out of green plastic. She asks, “Why is my Dr. Pepper in a Mountain Dew bottle?”

Sydney turns the bottle slightly and emphasizes the green plastic bottle that resembles a Sprite or Mountain Dew. The plastic is green, and the bottle still boasts the classic burgundy Dr. Pepper label.

“I’d say just another bottle mishap,” a user told Sydney in the comment section of her video.

One explains that this is a mistake “from the bottle manufacturer.”

‘Eh, screw it’

Under the Reddit thread r/RealLifeShinies, a user noted that “This was probably the result of a guy going, ‘Eh, screw it.’”

Another user added that “What happened is that they were probably changing from green Mt. Dew preforms (blanks) to clear for Dr. Pepper.”

“When you do that, you have to clear the conveyors of all the green performs before starting up,” they continue. “So there was probably one green perform hiding in the conveyors that snuck out in the middle of the run and got past the quality control department.”

One user questions this theory, flagging that the Keurig Dr Pepper company owns Dr. Pepper, while PepsiCo owns Mountain Dew: “…Or they just share a bottling location, like how Coke has various third party factories produce smaller quantities of bottles.”

“Sometimes they team up on bottling,” a user responded.

Blue Ridge confirms Keurig Dr Pepper, a beverage company formed in 2018 through the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, owns Dr. Pepper. And PepsiCo no longer does.

Blue Ridge confirms that a soda currently owned by PepsiCo is Mountain Dew. This information could help explain how a green plastic bottle becomes a Dr. Pepper bottle. If manufactured before the brand left PepsiCo.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Sydney via the TikTok comment section and direct message. We've reached out to Dr. Pepper via representatives email.

