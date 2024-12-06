‘She is just mad’: DoorDash worker says she saved customer’s life. She can’t believe how customer repaid her

A DoorDash worker who claims to have saved a customer’s life is airing her frustrations after she says her good deed wound up threatening her job.

Featured Video

“So, the DoorDash customer that I saved from literally overdosing and dying on her kitchen floor in front of her kids while holding her infant child … called DoorDash support complaining that she never got her food,” Courtney (@courtneyy17xoxo) said in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 53,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.

She says when she arrived at the customer’s home, the woman was “nodding off” at the door. It’s unclear how things escalated from there to her lying on the kitchen floor, but Courtney says she called 911 and made sure the woman got to the hospital.

And yes, she says, she did hand over the food before any of this happened.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if she just doesn’t remember or if she’s getting revenge now on me because she probably now has CPS involved,” Courtney said.

What happens when a DoorDash order isn’t delivered?

The customer’s decision to claim her food wasn’t delivered left Courtney in a bind. Although she says she previously explained the situation to the company, receiving a mark against her meant she would have to get in touch with them again to argue her case.

“Now, pretty much to save my job, I have to figure this [expletive] out,” she said. “So right now, I’m headed to her house to see if she’s home because this [expletive] ain’t flying.”

Advertisement

According to the DoorDash website, when a customer asserts that an order was never delivered, it gets marked as a “contract violation” for the Dasher. While a single contract violation won’t result in an account being deactivated, as Courtney said, multiple violations can lead to that. The exact number is not specified, leaving Dashers to speculate among themselves and wonder whether they are close to losing that stream of income.

However, DoorDash also notes that some customers make such reports fraudulently, and it allows drivers to appeal their case, regardless of whether it’s a first or final strike.

A split reaction from viewers

Although viewers generally agreed that the customer should have been more grateful to Courtney if things went down the way she said they did, not everyone agreed with the way she was handling things.

Advertisement

“She’s insane! she is just mad you ruined her high and got her in trouble,” wrote @tinycasper13.

“ER NURSE HERE. When we save them in the ER They get pissed there too!!” @jamiegc0 agreed.

“Going back to the house of crazy is wild and unhinged,” argued @theysaycliche. “Like, what’s the end goal when you get there? Y’all have a friendly conversation and hug it out? Cops would be called immediately for harassment.”

“Omg you can’t make that [expletive] up,” said @kpoh57. “Thankless terrible person.”

Advertisement

However, some viewers actually did accuse Courtney of making the story up, with one calling it “another clout chasing story.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Courtney via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for an update.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.