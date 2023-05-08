DoorDash workers have long received blowback for eating customers’ food. But some TikTokers now have a “new fear unlocked” after witnessing a driver allegedly drink out of a customer’s beverage before refilling it.

In a viral video, Rashawn (@officialrashawnmusic) exposed the worker in question—who supposedly sipped a customer’s fountain drink before refilling the cup and putting in a new straw. As of Monday morning, his video had over 3.5 million views.

“If y’all ordered Doordash Taco Bell on west side Spartanburg sc ur door dasher drunk yo drink refilled it and put a new straw,” he wrote via text overlay.

“I respect him changing the straw tho,” Rashawn wrote in the caption.

Even so, it’s still possible for germs to transfer from the worker to the customer. According to one study, backwash bacteria can form in a cup even if someone is drinking through a straw. That means that there’s a real possibility that the DoorDash worker transferred bacteria to the Taco Bell customer.

In the comments, at least one user questioned why the driver didn’t ask for a complimentary water cup.

“He couldn’t just ask for a cup of water?” they asked.

“New fear unlocked,” another viewer said.

Others, however, claimed that they wouldn’t care if their own dasher did this—as long as they received a “fresh drink and new straw.”

“It’s g twin long as you replaced that straw,” said a fourth commenter.

But some users thought it was unfair of Rashawn to jump to conclusions, and stated that it’s possible that the worker purchased his own drink.

“How you know he didn’t get his own drink?” one viewer questioned.

“Most time they ask if the dasher would like a drink while they’re waiting,” another user said. “Well, it’s happened to me a few times.” To this comment, Rashawn responded: “That makes sense.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rashawn via Instagram DMs and DoorDash by email.