‘Everything in this video I got for under $80’: DoorDash glitch causes Walgreens items to ring up under $1 each

Walgreens recently experienced a major glitch with its DoorDash orders. For reasons that are not yet public, many items from Walgreens were listed for less than $1, leading to massive orders and confused DoorDash drivers.

After the glitch had been fixed, a user on TikTok went viral after recounting the experience. In a clip with over 794,000 views, TikTok user @championshipheat shows the glitch from beginning to end, including the massive haul he claims to have picked up for less than $80.

“Someone at Walgreens is definitely getting fired today,” he says in the video.

Over the course of the video, he shows a frenzied Walgreens location where cashiers are processing large orders.

“There was so many DoorDash drivers, and all of them were confused on why they were getting so many orders,” the TikToker says.

The TikToker then shows numerous screenshots from X (formerly known as Twitter) of people making significant purchases using the glitch. By the end of the video, the TikToker reveals his own selection, which includes numerous snacks and packs of soda.

This isn’t the only DoorDash glitch in recent memory. In July of last year, DoorDash had a glitch that resulted in customers not being charged for their orders. This led to numerous TikTokers ordering things like TVs and other expensive items.

Discussion about this new glitch was similarly pervasive on social media.

Everything out of the bags, I will have to gift most of this away lol. pic.twitter.com/ARTcU5l60X — Yakuza style (@miburimu) August 20, 2023

Y’all please don’t. It’s a glitch. Orders are being declined. They don’t even have carts. People are pushing through 100+ item orders that the dasher has to shop and then Walgreens has to put everything back when it declines. Can’t even get through to DoorDash support. It’s hell. https://t.co/oVVuiCQ2GZ — 𓍊𓋼♡•𝕷𝖚𝖓𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖊•♡𓋼𓍊 (@Spo_okyBaby) August 20, 2023

In the comments section of @championshipheat’s video, users shared their own thoughts on the glitch.

“I placed the order, but then I quickly canceled it because I got scared they were going to eventually over charge my credit card,” wrote a user.

“Bruh no wonder i got 10+ orders with more than 50 items,” said a second.

“I don’t do Doordash glitches anymore,” added another. “They always charge me full price afterwards.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walgreens and DoorDash via email, and @championshipheat via Instagram direct message.