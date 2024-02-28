‘I can’t afford to pay to park’: DoorDash driver gets $80 ticket after parking in ‘free’ space to make delivery. She only got a $1 tip

TikToker Vico (@vicoseven) gained a following on TikTok posting reactions to viral videos. In a recent upload, Vico provided a reaction to a viral video of a DoorDash driver responding to receiving a $80 ticket after parking in the wrong place while delivering an order.

Vico began the video with a comment: “OK, so this one bothers me.” He then provided context. “This DoorDash driver pulled up to her destination … and parked in what she thought was a free space. Goes up to the fifth floor, comes back down to find an $80 ticket from the cops. And the customer only tipped her $1,” he explained. “How is that fair?” he questioned.

He then played the original video, which showed a crying girl, as she recounted what happened. “So I was just doing DoorDash, and I had to bring somebody food who worked in the courthouse, they worked on the fifth floor,” she explained.

She continued, “I didn’t wanna pay to park because I can’t afford to pay to park, OK? I was only gonna be gone for like, four or five minutes. So I found this parking lot. It didn’t say anything about paying.”

When she returned from delivering the food, she discovered she had received a $80 ticket. “If you know, you work in a fucking building where there’s no parking. Meet the doordash person outside,” she pleaded.

“We gotta get better,” Vico interjected.

“Do you know how long it’s gonna take to make $80? Like, 80 extra dollars through DoorDash,” she stressed. “She tipped me a dollar,” she continued.

“I feel so bad for her. What do you guys think?” Vico asked viewers.

This video has 256,000 views and thousands of comments, sparking much discourse.

Many viewers, similar to Vico, expressed sympathy and related to the worker’s experience.

“The customer should’ve come down to grab the food!! ridiculous I feel bad for her,” one shared.

Another viewer expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “The same thing happened to me that’s why I don’t do DoorDash anymore. I feel her pain.”

However, for some viewers, Vico’s sympathy for the dasher didn’t resonate, and felt she could have done things differently to avoid the ticket.

“Sadly it’s her responsibility to find a legal spot. Also if there’s nowhere to park then call the customer,” shared one viewer.

“She should have made sure she was in a safe parking spot. How is that anyone’s fault but her own? She just said she didn’t wanna pay,” another said.

“Communication is key for everything. She should have asked them to run down and grab their food,” a third suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vico via TikTok for comment.