‘If you want to be safe’: Expert says you shouldn’t link your bank account to Apple Pay

Making a purchase isn’t as secure as it used to be. For example, skimming, using a device to electronically store ATM and bank account information, has risen drastically in the last few years.

According to USC Credit Union, Fico reported a 77 percent increase in the number of cards impacted by skimming at the beginning of 2023, with 3,000 financial institutions affected by skimming attacks. These devices have been installed on ATMs, fuel pumps, and point-of-sale terminals.

The FBI warns consumers to keep an eye out for hidden cameras, skimmer devices, and keypad overlays placed on top of the factory-installed ones.

With the rise of mobile payment services, many people have transitioned away from physical payment cards. However, according to one financial adviser, using a digital wallet may not be as safe as most believe. In a viral video that garnered over 317,000 views as of this writing, he offered a piece of advice: Don’t link a bank account to Apple Pay.

Alexis and Dean (@alexisanddean), TikTokers who offer financial advice, divided viewers when Dean cautioned against linking bank accounts to Apple Pay and similar mobile payment services.

“Just don’t link your checking,” he warned after being asked if Apple Pay is a safe way to pay. “Link your credit card to it. If you wanna be safe, remove your debit card from that.”

Is Apple Pay safe to use?

Despite Dean’s advice, mobile payment is lauded as the next evolution in security. The Ascent details how Apple Pay is connected to a device’s mobile wallet. This wallet stores credit, debit, and gift cards. Using a contactless tool called a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip, an Apple Pay user can pay using their Apple devices instead of a physical card.

This NFC chip obscures identifying information—unlike a traditional credit card, which leaves precise information after each swipe. On top of that, Apple is unable to view users’ personal information, and users can delete credit cards attached to their device through “Find my iPhone” if the device is lost or stolen.

While Dean urged caution, many viewers argued that Apple Pay is one of the safest payment forms available.

“It’s extremely safe. With physical cards the store gets your card number. Apple Pay generates a one time use’ card number’ that even if it’s stolen they can’t use again,” a viewer replied.

“I’m a cybersecurity engineer, I would recommend using payment methods such as Apple Pay,” another added.

“It’s probably safer. It’s encrypted,” a third agreed.

Others sided with Dean.

“I’ve used Apple Pay for years without issue. I agree, NO debit or checking account tie-in,” a viewer said.

“I agree 100%,” a second wrote.

Another viewer gave a real-life example of why people need to be careful. “My phone got stolen and they apple cashed themselves $700,” they wrote. “Any idea how they did this?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexis, Dean, and Apple via email for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.