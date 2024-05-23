‘Now I don’t want to go’: Traveler exposes what Santorini is really like, says you should skip it and go here instead

A traveler said her trip to Santorini, Greece, didn’t live up to expectations, and now she is urging others to avoid the destination.

In a viral video that has racked up over 5.6 million views and 110,600 likes, TikToker Terra Scott (@terrastravels) expressed shock and disgust while the footage rolled.

“How Santorini, Greece really is…..” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the short 18-second clip, tourists can be seen packed into the streets of the Greek island.

“Ugh!” she said. “Oh my God, Ew!”

There also appeared to be donkey poop in the streets, according to an on-screen caption accompanying footage of a brown mush pile.

Santorini was also not as idyllic as the TikToker hoped it would be.

“Everyone fighting for a picture spot but not so many blue rooftops as you think,” the text continued.

Ultimately, Scott had a recommendation: Avoid the destination altogether.

“Skip Santotini!” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

In the comments section, some agreed with the woman’s assessment.

“Was there last summer,” one viewer wrote. “This video is 100% accurate.”

However, some noted that the timing of a vacation can impact a traveler’s experience in Santorini.

“I just got back yesterday and it was nothing like that,” user Anniesz Travels commented. “Go in May.”

“Santorini is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” user Greg Kitchener791 argued. “It’s rarely like this, even in the summer. Stay on the caldera – seriously the most amazing sunsets you will see in your life.”

According to Greeka.com, Santorini is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world and more than 1.5 million visitors arrive at its shores every year. The site states that July and August are the most popular months to travel to the destination because they are warmer months. However, it says the months of June and September are also recommended and less crowded.

If not Santorini, where else should I go?

Other TikTokers had their own travel recommendations.

“Next time time go to Bodrum Turkey!!” user lgollaW8 wrote. “You will be amazed! In top ten places to visit. it was on WSJ. Bodrum has the same sea and beaches but a much classier place.”

In another video, Scott gave a tour of the place she recommends visiting in Greece instead of Santorini: The island of Ios.

She also called Calilo, a hotel there, the best, and said it was her favorite hotel she had ever stayed in.

