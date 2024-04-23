‘I will not be accepting Volkswagen’s offer’: VW driver says you should avoid the carmaker after how they handled the car issues

A Volkswagen customer is warning other potential buyers to avoid vehicles from the carmaker at all costs.

Katelynn (@teamjocelyn_), who usually uses her account to document her journey after the loss of her child to cancer, paused her usual family-centered content to issue her warning and explain her own experience. She gets straight to the point.

“If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, let this video be your sign to absolutely not give Volkswagen your business,” she says unequivocally.

She adds that she’s sure there are plenty of customers who’ve had positive experiences with Volkswagen and even says she used to be one of those people.

“I owned a Volkswagen Atlas about two and a half years ago. I loved it,” she says.

However, after the death of her daughter, she says her family decided they wanted to downsize to a smaller car.

“We bought a 2022 Tiguan SEL-R line. So like the top package,” she says.

But soon the car began to have issues and Katelynn says she had to file a tech report for all the problems the car was having. She holds up a stack of papers, printed front and back, that she says are the lengthy tech reports.

She says, “The main issue we have is with the GPS infotainment center … We can be driving down the highway, and it will show us driving through the mountains or in a lake somewhere. It’s very unrealizable.”

Katelynn adds that not only does the car GPS system not work, but if she tries to use Google or Apple Maps while her phone is connected to Bluetooth, the car’s GPS overrides the other map applications.

“I cannot rely on my vehicle [GPS] at all if I don’t know where I’m going,” she adds, before showing viewers the car map glitching as she drives.

After taking her car, which is still under warranty, to the dealership eight separate times, and even getting the entire infotainment system replaced twice, Katelynn says the problems continued. The dealership technicians suggested that since the car did not qualify as a lemon under the law, she should process a manufacturer buyback with Volkswagen.

The car manufacturer responded with an offer of $1,500, which, they added, was their final offer.

“I will not be accepting Volkswagen’s ‘offer’ as this is NO solution to us at all. Be very cautious when giving them your business!!” she writes in the comments.

Katelynn’s post received 90,000 views, and numerous viewers commented about their negative experiences with the same car model.

“My Volkswagen Tiguan is literally the worst I couldn’t regret buying it more,” wrote one person.

“We haaaaaaate our Volkswagen Tiguan. We say it’s so ‘janky.’ Super cheap feeling. Thankfully our lease it almost up,” echoed another.

“My Volkswagen Jetta has been at VW Canada for A YEAR AND A HALF ‘waiting for parts’ because vw is ‘not making the part.’ Will never buy a VW again,” commented a third.

“I follow an auto repair shop on here and they get asked what cars have the most problems and every mechanic there said Volkswagen,” claimed someone else.

The Daily Dot has reached to out to Katelynn via Instagram direct message and to Volkswagen via email.

