‘You can’t tell me they are not Swifties’: Woman speculates Domino’s is a ‘Swiftie’ after noticing Easter egg hidden in online pizza deal

Regardless of age, gender, and being a multinational pizza brand, almost everyone loves Taylor Swift. So much so that, as pointed out by one TikToker, Domino’s Pizza is a “Swiftie” too.

“So right now if you go to Domino’s and you type in the coupon code 1387 it’ll come up with this deal where you get to medium one-topping pizzas, bread bites cinnamon twist, and a two-liter for $19.89,” customer Jailene Melendez shared. “You can’t tell me they are not Swifties.”

For those who don’t know, “1387” is Taylor Swift’s lucky number and the jersey number of her football player beau Travis Kelce, and 1989 isn’t just Taylor’s birth year — it’s also the name of one of her hit albums.

In the comments, fans were buzzing about this culinary Easter Egg.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” one commenter wrote.

“Just filling my duty as your local Swiftie,” Melendez. Melendez didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

And as it turns out, this isn’t just a Taylor Swift-inspired glitch in the Matrix, as Domino’s opened up about its “Perfect Combo” Taylor Swift-inspired deal in an interview with Fox News.

“Domino’s typically sells over two million pizzas on game day–about 44% more than on a normal Sunday,” the pizza chain explained. “The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni.”

“While Domino’s stores throughout Kansas City and San Francisco will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night,” the chain said.

In a statement to Fox News, Domino’s chief restaurant officer Frank Garrido continued: “Domino’s stores are gearing up across the country to prepare great food on one [of] our busiest days of the year.”

“There are few occasions better than this one for us to serve up all of Domino’s favorites to gatherings across the nation, especially at such a great value. You know we love the pizza, and you love the game!”

The Super Bowl deal is available between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11 in participating Domino’s chains. Representatives for Domino’s and Swift didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.