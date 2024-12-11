‘Please don’t name your pets Luna, Bella, Baby, or Bear’: Woman takes her dog to the vet for routine procedure. Then they almost cremate him

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing how she saved her dog from accidentally getting cremated at the vet.

User @n_bairouti shared her story via a reenactment of the incident. She said that her Pomeranian, named Hershey, was seconds away from accidentally being put down.

In the accompanying video caption, @n_bairouti said that her experience at the vet was one of the “most traumatic” days of her life. As of Wednesday, her video showcasing what happened had amassed more than 122,900 views.

What happened at the vet?

In the accompanying text overlay, @n_bairouti said she took Hershey to the vet to get his anal glands cleaned. This is a common practice at the vet. But it’s recommended that owners check with their dog’s doctor if they want to get an anal gland expression.

When @n_bairouti arrived at the vet, however, she said that a technician asked whether she wanted to come into the exam room with them.

@n_bairouti said that she refused because getting your dog’s anal glands clean is often smelly. Plus, the content creator said she assumed that her dog was just getting a routine procedure performed.

After some time, though, the vet returned to @n_bairouti and gave her a book with different urns to choose from. That’s when @n_bairouti said she realized the vet had different plans for her dog.

@n_bairouti said she alerted the vet that her dog was there to get his anal glands cleaned and suggested that Hershey was saved at the last minute. Eventually, the content creator said that her dog was returned to her unharmed.

In a follow-up video, @n_bairouti explained that the error occurred because another Pomeranian with the same name was “scheduled to be put down the same day.”

“My perfectly healthy Pomeranian was about to be cremated,” she said. “He just needed his booty hole cleaned.”

These stories are exceedingly rare

In 2019, a Texas-based vet was accused of accidentally euthanizing a family’s dog. But, as it turns out, there’s more to the story. While the affected family said that they received an email suggesting that their dog, Nya, was killed by mistake, the vet said that wasn’t the case.

Instead, the vet said that the dog died after she suffered an allergic reaction to anesthesia.

The vet in question also told the outlet that accidentally euthanizing a family’s pet “just can’t happen in practice.”

“There are too many variables and details that have to be completed before a dog is euthanized,” he said.

According to Newsweek, accidental euthanization is very rare. There have been a few cases reported in the U.S. In 2018, for instance, ABC 7 News reported that a family’s dog was accidentally killed at a shelter in Amarillo, Texas. The shelter said that the dog’s death was due to “an employee reading his email incorrectly.”

Indeed, that seems to be what almost happened to @n_bairouti, too. In response to her video, one commenter said that this would only happen if an employee was being negligent.

“One time my hospital had 3 patients by the same name, 2 of the owners had the same name, and the 2 matching owners had the same dog breed,” she wrote. “Someone didn’t read the schedule correctly.”

The worker in question shared a PSA to dog owners. They said, “Please don’t name your pets Luna, Bella, baby, or bear.”

Viewers express horror at vet’s accident

In the comments section of @n_bairouti’s video, several others expressed shock at the vet’s near-fatal mistake.

“New fear unlocked,” one viewer wrote.

“I work in vet med at I’m just like HOWWWWW?????” another said.

“I would never be back,” a third user said.

Other self-identified veterinary workers and pet parents shared the precautions they have in place to ensure instances like these never occur.

“I work at a vet clinic and we don’t do anything without owners signing a consent form,” one woman shared. “That’s terrifying and crazy.”

“Always confirm the reason for your pet’s visit,” another suggested. “The vet staff should be doing that as well, but to avoid any trauma, just tell them every time.”

“My vets office always double checks my name, dog name and reason for visit when I check in,” a third woman shared.

And, shockingly, some viewers said that they, too, have almost had their dogs taken from them.

“A new receptionist at my clinic gave a owner a euthanasia consent form when she was supposed to give them an anesthesia consent form,” one worker said.

“OMG. I actually have a similar story,” another viewer added. “I was waiting in the car and the Dr called me to ask if I wanted to come in to say goodbye – I’m like WHAT.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @n_bairouti via TikTok comment.

