‘Pay attention’: Dollar Tree shopper issues warning to people who buy items in plain packaging from the store

A Dollar Tree shopper offers a tip to her viewers on how to spot brand-name items in plain packaging.

TikTok user Sacha Fields (@postalpretty) posted the video on Jan. 11, and it has since amassed 178,000 views. In the video, Fields is in an aisle at the Dollar Tree. She points out a set of six 20-ounce plastic cups with lids in generic plastic packaging.

“Hey, I’m back with another Dollar Tree tip,” she says. “Whenever you see packaging like this. Just plain, black and white? Pay attention, because it’s actually a name-brand product.”

Viewers react to the tip on plain packaging at Dollar Tree

In the comments, users mostly focused on Fields’ word choice in the video, questioning her reference to “black and white” on the packaging.

“Black and white???” asked one user, in apparent confusion.

“Ummmm. Green and clear?” a second user joked.

A third user said, “That’s not black???” Another person took up for Fields. “Can you stop hating? You still watched the video and gave her another view.”

One user took issue with her description of the cups as “name brand.” They wrote, “Name-brand plastic cups?”

Someone else replied, “Nah, it’s just everyone freaking out so they can take those one-time-use cups home and make videos that are aesthetically pleasing with their reusable straws. The cognitive dissonance is on full display with this trend.”

Fields took time to respond to that comment. “You’re wrong! But thanks for your essay!” she said.

Dollar Tree sells name-brand products?

This is a common discovery among Dollar Tree shoppers. In July, a deal hunter went viral after showing viewers how she found Stila brand cosmetics at the Dollar Tree. In December 2023, a woman went viral after pointing out that Dollar Tree “hid” name-brand cosmetics in nondescript packaging.

It’s actually not a secret. According to Salehoo, Dollar Tree and other dollar stores source the products you find on shelves from a lengthy list of domestic and international suppliers. “They often purchase overstock, discontinued items, and surplus goods from major manufacturers,” the article states.

That explains why sometimes name-brand products find their way onto Dollar Tree shelves without the normal packaging.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fields via TIkTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Dollar Tree via online contact form for comment.

