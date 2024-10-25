‘If my Dollar Tree people saw me do that I would be in jail’: Dollar Tree shopper finds Touchland hand sanitizer dupe—but it’s packed in a stock cart

Shoppers love a good deal, and Dollar Tree has been making waves online with countless dupes for name-brand products. One TikTok user showed off her most recent Dollar Tree find in a post she made on Oct. 19. Her video has over 62,000 views.

What did she find in Dollar Tree?

From cosmetics to cleaning products, Dollar Tree has been going viral for quality products at seriously affordable prices. This time, though, hand sanitizer is the must-have product.

Kristin (@kristinbeams) posted a video at her local Dollar Tree holding up a small shipment box for the camera. The box reads, “B-Pure WNTR Hand Sanitizer,” with an icon in the top right pricing the products at $1.25.

Behind the camera, Kristin says, “Y’all I just played Tetris to get this out of the cart,” and pans the camera over to show off the empty space where the box initially sat. She clarifies in her caption that she meant to say she was playing Jenga, not Tetris, when removing the box.

The sticker on the box is an image of the product display: a few tidy rows of hand sanitizers on a cardboard stand. The hand sanitizer is a clear, rounded-edge vial with a spray mechanism embedded into the lid. One might say it looks almost exactly like the viral Touchland hand sanitizers.

Viewers were amazed at her find

Some commenters were desperate to know how Kristin’s shopping methods while others lamented that they weren’t so lucky themselves.

One user commented, “My stores either never get them or people are buying the box before it gets out,” to which Kristin responded, “Fingers are crossed that you find all the things! I’ve got a little dt group that whoever finds the things first snags them for each other.”

Another user said, “At my stores the employees buy the good stuff up and nothing is left for the customers.”

A third wrote, “Respectfully, when I find these, I’m buying them all. I’ve had ONE from summer.”

“Bruh if my dollar tree people saw me do that I would be in jail,” one person added, to which several people agreed.

Are these Dollar Tree hand sanitizers good Touchland dupes?

People are obsessed with these Dollar Tree hand sanitizers and it’s because B-Pure, the genius brand behind the dupe, made a product eerily similar to its name-brand competitor.

Touchland’s hand sanitizers are popular because of the light mist spray mechanism and the delicate, inoffensive scents. The Touchland spray includes one fluid ounce with 70% alcohol. B-Pure offers the same spray mechanism, scent types, and volume of product at the same alcohol percentage.

In a follow-up TikTok, Kristin reviews her bargain buy and marks the scent as the only con of B-Pure hand sanitizers. Otherwise, their hand sanitizers are almost identical to Touchland’s at a steeply decreased price.

No wonder shoppers like Kristin are willing to scour stock carts for such a dupe.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kristin via TikTok DMs and comments and Dollar Tree via contact form for more information.

