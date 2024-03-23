‘It’s always the French bulldog owners too’: Viewers slam Trader Joe’s customer whose dog peed in freezer, contaminated $400 of food

After a pet owner shared about their dog’s behavior at Trader Joe’s, viewers became furious at the owner for the video they made explaining what happened. TikTok user Mollie (@meatymollie) walks us through why they are upset at the owner in a stitched video.

“I LOVE dogs, but [irresponsible] dog owners make me want to rip my hair out,” part of the caption on Mollie’s video reads.

The video that Mollie is stitching is a since-removed TikTok posted by the account Harper & Hamilton, where the pet owner explains that at their visit to Trader Joe’s, they put their dog in the cart where children sit. At one point, the dog lifts their leg and starts peeing from the cart. Urine then falls into the fridge where it contaminates $400 worth of food which they end up having to pay for, according to the dog owner.

Mollie’s (@meatymollie) video has 2.1 million views and 13,000 comments as of Saturday morning.

“I am dead serious when I say there is an epidemic of entitled dog owners who do not understand how much of a public nuisance they are,” Mollie says in her stitch. “Like this girl was responsible for creating a bio-hazardous situation at the store for allowing her dog to pee on the food.”

She then chastises the pet owner for making a TikTok and joking about it like it’s “some quirky, funny situation we could all find ourselves in.”. The dog owner did mention that they apologized to staff for their pet’s actions, but Mollie maintains it was a “fake apology.”

Mollie goes on to explain that you shouldn’t be taking your pet anywhere if they aren’t potty trained and that only service animals are allowed in supermarkets.

An article by USA Today details how Publix grocery stores prohibit non-service animal dogs from their stores according to FDA regulations. Generally, most states prohibit dogs in their grocery stores because of this regulation although it’s not always enforced.

People in the comments agree with Mollie that the dog should not have been inside the store and that it especially should not have been sitting inside the grocery cart.

“My dog peed at petco twice and i stopped taking him there and thats a PET STORE,” one comment reads.

“People try to bring their dog in our restaurant and it’s like…PETS DON’T BELONG IN FOOD SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS!” another mentioned.

“As a cashier it always kinda annoys me to see so many non-service dogs in the store, people always ignore the signs and my manager could literally care less unfortunately,” says another.

A plethora of comments echo this last viewer’s sentiments about just how often customers ignore no-pet policies and how it’s not enforced by store management. Perhaps after this incident, this particular Trader Joe’s will adhere to stricter pet policies.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trader Joe’s via email and Mollie via TikTok.

