‘I stopped using Lucas’: Expert adds this to his GMC engine as it acts up. Does or work? Should you bother?

A veterinarian on TikTok recently put a popular oil stabilizer to the test on his high-mileage GMC truck.

DrVancuren (@drvancuren), who usually posts about his work as a vet, turned to the platform to test a fix for a noisy engine, and the results have gained over 430,000 views.

In the video, DrVancuren stands in front of his truck, which he says has “a pretty bad tick in it.”

Does the Lucas oil stabilizer work?

According to J.D. Power, engines can tick for several reasons, such as low oil pressure, a broken valve train component, an exhaust manifold leak, etc.

After noting that the truck has “a couple hundred miles on it,” DrVancuren reveals his plan to use Lucas Oil High Mileage Oil Stabilizer to address the problem.

“I’m gonna show you that this is, hasn’t been opened yet,” he says, holding up the unopened bottle before cutting it open. “I’m just gonna put the whole bottle in it.”

As he pours in the thick stabilizer, he jokes, “Oh yeah, that’s like syrup,” showing how viscous the product is.

After allowing the stabilizer to mix into the engine, DrVancuren returns with an update. “All right guys, it has gotten quieter,” he says. “It definitely has quietened down.”

The vet-turned-truck mechanic concludes the video by giving his seal of approval: “So sorry, Lucas, I give you a thumbs up. I think it did work.”

What is a high-milage oil stabilizer and does it work?

According to Valvoline, high-mileage oil plays a vital role in maintaining the health of vehicles with significant mileage.

Unlike regular motor oils, these specialized oils contain seal conditioners and additives designed to reduce internal and external oil leaks, Valvoline explains.

Similarly, Lucas Oil noted additional benefits of its high-mileage oil stabilizer, claiming it is “excellent at fighting off sludge, raising oil pressure, and eliminating noise, emissions, and oil consumption associated with worn engines.”

Judging by discussions among customers online, such as this Reddit thread, both car owners and mechanics seem to agree that the product is particularly effective for older-model high-mileage vehicles.

Viewers aren’t convinced

In the comments, while some users find the solution viable, others suggest alternative, more effective ways to fix the issue.

“simple fix, replace the oil pump pick up tube O-ring an your done,” suggested one user.

“Add 1 quart ATF fluid to your oil change this will clean the lifters,” advised another.

“I run 15w-40 instead of using a stabilizer,” shared a third.

On Reddit, car enthusiasts are torn on whether or not to use additives in the winter. The consensus is go with what your owner’s manual suggests.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Drvancuren. We’ve also contacted Lucas Oil for comment.

