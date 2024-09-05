‘Good I’m lazy anyway’: Doctor says you shouldn’t make your bed in the morning. You won’t believe why

If you’ve always had an aversion to making your bed—then know that science is here to justify your feelings.

TikToker Dr. Mehzer (@drsermedmezher) posted a viral clip that’s accrued over 2.6 million views on the platform. In the video, he explains how immediately fixing your bed in the morning helps feed invisible monsters. Ones that could cause severe allergic reactions to those who come in contact with them.

Messy beds are good

Dr. Mehzer’s video begins with an image of a messy, unmade bed. While this sort of mattress presentation will probably get a drill sergeant to have an aneurysm, it could help improve your quality of life, the doctor claims.

“Leave your bed like this in the morning. Your health will thank you for it,” Dr. Mehzer says. “The reason why is because if you don’t have a partner, you’re never sleeping alone. That’s because our beds contain millions of these dust mites.”

His video then transitions to show a legion of these things under a microscope. He says that these mites, “feast on our flesh overnight.” And if you want to create an ideal environment for them to do so, then make a crisp, tightly packed bed. “They love moisture and when we make our beds in the morning, this helps them to survive.”

And with the gift of extended life, these mites then go on to create more life as they’ll “reproduce,” Dr. Mezher says. “So that they’re waiting to greet us for our next sleep. It can be a problem because you may not even realize you’re allergic to them.”

Dust mite allergy symptoms

The TikTok Doc went on to list some of the different types of allergic reactions folks have to these little buggers. “They can cause things like ongoing nasal congestion or random rashes,” he says.

Mayo Clinic corroborated these unsavory symptoms, writing that they are similar to hay fever. The health center said that folks may “also experience signs of asthma, such as wheezing and difficulty breathing.” In extreme cases an allergic reaction can cause eczema breakouts or “severe” asthma attacks.

And if you’re wondering just what the heck these invisible pests are: they’re microscopic cousins of ticks and spiders. In addition to luxuriating beneath our covers, they also move into upholstered furniture and carpets. And it’s in these locations that they take the opportunity to chomp away at our skin cells.

How to kill a mite

Halfway through his video, Dr. Mehzer rhetorically asks how folks can “starve and kill” dust mites. And folks who feel guilty for not making their beds may rejoice upon hearing this news. He says: “by leaving our beds unmade for 30 minutes to an hour in the morning.”

Leaving the covers in a tousled state, the doctor says, will cause the moisture collected in the bed to “dry up.” And if there’s no moisture, there’s no dust mites. Well, it’s not like all of them will die; he states the number of mites will be “reduce[d]” as a result.

But just because you aren’t making your bed doesn’t mean you should be wallowing in filth. “Nothing wrong with thinning these lines. Many of them can find solace in our mattress as well. So getting a dust protector layer for that will also help. For these reasons it’s also a great idea to change your sheets every week,” Dr. Mehzer states.

“Or, at the latest, every two weeks,” he warns his audience.

TikTokers were divided

#hygiene ♬ Storytelling – Adriel @drsermedmezher They Feast On Us 🤢 #bed . High Humidity: Dust mites thrive in environments with high humidity, typically between 70-80%. They absorb water from the air, making moist conditions ideal for their survival and reproduction. Indoor Settings: Common household environments like bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms often provide the warmth and moisture that dust mites need. Bedding, upholstered furniture, and carpets are particularly favorable habitats. Nutrient Sources: Human Skin Cells: Dust mites feed primarily on dead skin cells shed by humans and pets. Since people spend a significant amount of time in their homes, especially in their beds, these areas become rich feeding grounds for mites. Other Organic Matter: They also consume other organic materials found in dust, such as pollen, fungi, and bacteria. Allergy Triggers Allergenic Proteins: Fecal Matter and Body Fragments: Dust mites produce waste products and shed body fragments that contain potent allergenic proteins. These proteins can become airborne and inhaled, triggering allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Enzymes: The enzymes in dust mite feces, such as Der p 1 and Der f 1, break down proteins in human skin cells, aiding digestion. These enzymes are significant allergens #allergy

A number of folks clearly stated they were camp unmade bed.

“Good I’m lazy anyways never make it I’m morning,” one said.

Another said that their personal behavioral patterns were vindicated by this video: “I knew there was a good reason why I naturally just don’t want to make my bed.”

“Good I’m lazy anyway,” another commented, while someone else joked, “I’m not lazy I’m just health conscious.”

However, there were some folks who thought making their beds was worth the risk.

“It might sound weird but making my bed every morning keeps me sane,” one remarked.

“My ocd says no!” another replied.

“My anxiety couldn’t do this,” one user claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Mehzer via email for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.