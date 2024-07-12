‘So me not unpacking for a month is a good thing’: Doctor warns against unpacking suitcase as soon as you get home from trip

Walking back through the door from a long vacation, one of the last things a weary traveler wants to do is unpack their suitcase. After spending however long living out of that suitcase—clothes, shoes, personal care—some folks might want to spend as much time away from it as they can, once back in their home.

And that might be a good thing, according to an expert who is sharing their expertise with the good people of TikTok.

Virginia-based Dr. Jasin Singh (@drjaysonisfresh on TikTok) says this is because some unpleasant house guests might have accidentally hitched a ride in your carry-on, and leaving them enclosed in a suitcase or bag can prevent them from making your home their own.

“So here’s why you shouldn’t unpack your suitcase right after coming home from a vacation,” he says in the video.

“So hear me out, especially if you stayed in a hotel, that’s because of bedbugs,” he explains. “Bedbug eggs typically hatch within six to 10 days, and the nymphs require a blood meal shortly after hatching to continue their development. Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, any bedbug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation.”

He goes on to say that this reasoning is enough to encourage folks to let their suitcases and travel bags marinate for a bit after getting home from their destination.

“So now you have a reason to be lazy, just like me and just let your suitcase hang there in the side,” he says. “I mean, let’s be honest, what kind of psycho unpacks right away? Let me know.”

According to a blog post from M and M Pest Control, bed bug eggs will hatch in seven to 10 days, and they’ll mature and reproduce within five to seven weeks.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Singh via email and a comment on the video.

Should you unpack right when you get home from a trip?

Travel writers have generally shared that it is a good practice to unpack and tackle laundry immediately after a vacation or stint of travel. However, Singh’s advice to wait a bit before unloading can be assisted using heat or cold to ensure no creepy crawlies take up residence in your home. Additionally, placing items suspected of being contaminated with bedbugs in sealed plastic bags can help to kill any critters.

Many viewers commented on Singh’s video that they much prefer to handle vacation laundry as soon as possible to get it out of the way.

“I unpack & throw everything in the washer as soon as I get home,” one commenter wrote. “I need all my stuff I travel with!”

“I unpack soon as I walk in,” another added. “Wash everything and then Lysol the suitcase.”

“I unpack literally within an hour of arriving back home,” a third commented. “Mostly because I need all my toiletries and I just dump everything into the washing machine.”

A fair few wrote that they found Singh’s advice reassuring, giving them an excuse not to touch their suitcases for an extended period of time after being away from home for so long.

“My luggage stays in the garage or mudroom for hundreds of hours!” one commented.

“So my laziness is actually beneficial,” another commenter wrote.

“So me procrastinating is doctor approved perfect,” a further user said.

