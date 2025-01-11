‘I’m jealous’: Walmart shopper tries to find 75% off ‘hidden’ clearance deal. Then she scans the item

A Walmart shopper on the prowl for hidden clearance deals on seasonal items says she was left out in the cold.

Featured Video

The Walmart shopper and TikToker, Amira (@amira.kj_), posted a viral TikTok showcasing her disappointment after scanning a blanket.

“My Walmart is broken,” a text overlay at the start of the video reads. “All right y’all I think my Walmart is broken because none of this is showing up as 50 or 75% off.” She shows how the shelves are stocked with blankets.

She hints that the items are part of Walmart’s Christmas collection and that they should be on sale now that the holiday is over. “Or any kind of discount for Christmas. So I don’t how y’all are getting the deals, but I’m jealous,” she says.

Advertisement

She saw other TikTokers purchase the same blanket at a reduced price. She zooms in on a fuzzy green faux shearling blanket. Upon scanning its bar code with her Walmart app, she didn’t see the deal she was looking for. “This was one of the things I even saw specifically on a video I pulled off. And it was a couple of dollars. And mine is still showing full price,” she says.

To further show that the seasonal item’s cost hasn’t been rolled back, she records herself scanning it on her Walmart mobile app. The product’s description, along with its price, pops up onto her phone.

It reads: “Mainstays Faux Shearling Blanket. Dk. Green, Full/Queen 90″x90″ for Adult.” It costs its full price of $14.88. As of this writing, it’s still $14.88.

Walmart shoppers weigh in

Viewers said that they’ve had similar experiences in their own stores.

Advertisement

“Mine must be broken too. I looked at these too and thought they would be on sale but no,” one said. Another wrote, “My Walmart is full price too.”

This TikToker claims they were told by a Walmart employee that some items were considered “winter” products, not holiday ones. “My store said this year they have winter and holiday items. Those blankets are considered winter items and should not be marked down,” they claimed.

But others said these discounts only pop up at an actual register or that the deal is location-dependent. “My store was only marking down at registers. Not on app or advertised,” one claimed. Another said, “It depends on the store. Some are marking them, some are not.”

Moreover, a Red Flag Deals user said in a forum that some stores take longer than others to update their pricing.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart and Amira via email for further comment.

Hidden clearance?

The Under 30 CEO website confirms that Walmart regularly engages in the practice of “hidden clearance” items. This means that Walmart will not openly advertise the clearance prices for these items. Shoppers instead have to hunt for them or randomly come across them.

Walmart shoppers in the past have tried to show others how to find these deals. One shopper said that all those in search of such deals need is the app, where they can scan items. The sale price should pop up there.

Advertisement

Others have shown themselves scoring such deals. One shopper said they found a 50-inch TV on sale for $50. Another found a $259 tent on sale for mere cents.

But, commenters in both instances noted that these deals may be location-dependent.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.