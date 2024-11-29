‘Got it wrong’: Man tries to fix his own Toyota. Then he just makes things worse and it costs $1,500

DIY projects can be one of the most satisfying things to do, but they can also cost more in the long run. That’s what happened with one Toyota owner when he attempted to fix a wheel bearing on his 2018 Highlander.

Featured Video

A car mechanic going by the handle Hagerty_fancy (@hagerty_fancy) on TikTok posted a three-part video series to explain what happened and to show how the issue can be fixed. The first video received over 26,000 views as of publication.

How can DIY go wrong?

According to Hagerty_fancy, the DIYer had accidentally deformed the ring sealing the axle to the wheel on his Toyota, causing the sensor to malfunction and damaging the axle to the point that it needed to be replaced.

Advertisement

“The owner of this car tried to attempt something DIY, and one tiny mistake is going to cost them $1,500,” the mechanic said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation because he made a single mistake that caused this entire thing and requires us to replace the axle on the car.”

In the second video, the mechanic lays out how an axle and the sensor attached to it work. The mechanic also shares that the owner admitted “things went south” and that he learned from his mistake. Then, the mechanic begins to install the axle. In the third video, he goes into greater detail on how he fixed the Toyota, including how to safely remove the wheel bearing.

Should I avoid DIY car repair?

Repair Pal suggests only performing simple, straightforward DIY repairs, such as replacing wiper blades, checking fluids and tire pressures, changing your oil, and changing a flat tire. This is because newer technology has made the inside of cars far more complicated, with mechanics having to spend “years training to learn how to fix today’s cars,” and they have to “continually update their education to keep up with technology.”

Advertisement

If you insist on doing repairs yourself, then you must diagnose the problem correctly, research the repair, make sure to have the right tools and set aside enough time to repair the vehicle properly.

Regardless, Repair Pal does suggest taking your car to a professional for any transmission-related repair, overheating, suspension issues, fuel system components, and engine lights. Firestone adds that drivers should bring their vehicles to professionals for AC repairs, mounting and balancing tires, and replacing brake pads, rotors, or brake fluid.

Rob Levine Law firm also adds that DIY repairs could end up costing more than taking a car to a professional, and it risks voiding the manufacturer warranty.

Advertisement

What do viewers think?

Over the course of the three-part series, some viewers suggested letting the professionals handle major repairs like the one the Toyota required or at least learning from them before attempting any major repairs.

“Too much junk on the newer cars. Bad engineering,” one viewer said.

“The best way to learn faster is not in school it’s on hand assistance with mechanics everyday at the shop,” a second wrote.

Advertisement

Another viewer encouraged DIYers to keep going and said that one mistake shouldn’t stop them from attempting.

“Don’t be discouraged DIYers!!! Thanks for the video!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hagerty_fancy via TikTok Comments.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.