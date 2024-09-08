‘I thought this was something I could avoid’: Tesla driver says her 2-year maintenance is due. She can’t believe what it costs

While Tesla vehicles are considered low-maintenance in comparison to their gas-powered counterparts, that doesn’t mean you’ll never need to service the electric vehicle.

TikTok user Rebecca Sophia Scott (@beccasophiascott) sits in her Tesla as she explains the situation. “So, I have been going back and forth with Tesla and I thought this is something I could avoid,” she says.

“With Tesla, it’s a little bit difficult cause not every car shop can work on Teslas,” she says. Then, she reveals her plans to avoid this. “So, I’m out here to find the materials I need to get that maintenance done and maybe save me, like, a lot of money,” she states.

Next, the video cuts to Scott walking inside Walmart, searching for the materials in the automotive section. After scouring, she finds what she needs: Window washer fluid. “This is how much I’m spending,” she says, showing the $2.66 window washer fluid price tag. “I might get two of these.”

Viewers are critical of this approach

The video has amassed more than 360,000 views. In the comments section, viewers were critical of Scott’s approach.

“I hope you are rotating your tires, cleaning the brakes annually, and replacing the cabin air filters,” one viewer wrote.

“All good until the batteries go bad,” a second remarked.

“Brakes tires those are maintenance things that have to be fixed and changed. What are they running on a Tesla?” a third commented.

Should you service your own Tesla?

Furthermore, Tesla owners shared the status of their vehicles.

“I’ve had [mine] for over 2 years and I’m still on the OG tires,” one user commented.

“I had my Model Y for 2 yrs and I haven’t even needed to refill that yet,” a second said.

In a follow-up video, Scott presses the button on her screen to open her trunk and takes out the bottle of fluid. Next, she presses another button and opens the front trunk. After she does that, the content creator removes the filler cap and pours the fluid inside the reservoir.

Should you do maintenance on your own Tesla?

Teslas are considered low-maintenance compared to their gasoline counterparts. However, after a certain amount of time, maintenance service is due. For example, the test brake fluid must be replaced every two years, and the HEPA Air Particle Filter must be swapped out every three years, according to Kelly Blue Book. The maintenance can be expensive, averaging between $587 to $832.

Yes, there are certain things you can do by yourself. On Tesla’s website, there are instructional videos on how to “replace wiper blades and cabin filters” and “install the paint protection film kit” are available. In addition, you can replace your windshield wiper fluid that doesn’t contain any water repellent or bug wash. However, you can’t change the brake fluid by yourself.

The Daily Dot reached out to Scott via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Tesla via press email.

