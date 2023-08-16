‘Best new product’: Walmart customer shows Dixie Ultra disposable cutting boards. Viewers say it’s ‘best thing ever’

Begone, weird chicken juices getting all over your plastic cutting board. Hello, product that’s basically a resized paper plate and yet still seems genius.

TikTok creator Dan Oliver (@founder_dan), who’s also the founder of the Dan-O’s Seasoning brand, recently posted a video clueing viewers into Dixie’s Ultra Cutting Board product.

The video has 935,000 views and over 60,000 likes.

“Best new product,” Oliver says, holding up a pack while shopping at a Walmart. “Disposable cutting boards? Yeah, I’m getting those.”

The Dixie Ultra Cutting Board is precisely what it looks like; a disposable option when you need a surface on which to cut meat and other food. Dixie’s website touts that the product helps prevent cross-contamination and that the boards are cut-resistant and soak-proof.

According to Dixie, the product was designed “to be safe when using with all types of food. With safety in mind, we use a thick food-grade paperboard to manufacture the cutting boards that we then coat with both a cut-resistant and liquid-resistant barrier.”

A single Dixie Ultra Cutting Board measures 10 inches by 13 inches. They’re recyclable as long as your local recycling program “accepts food-contaminated paper and plastic waste,” according to Dixie.

A 10-pack retails for $5.12 on Walmart’s website.

In the comments section of Oliver’s video, many viewers applauded the product, like one who wrote, “this is the best thing ever.”

“So handy on vacation! We use them at the lake,” a second shared.

“That’s amazing I always feel it’s not disinfected enough after drenching the cutting board in bleach,” another viewer commented.

One viewer already had the right idea: “i always use paper plates as a cutting board.. i’m keeping an eye out for these!”

In addition, many shoppers have reviewed the product on retail websites.

“This is essentially a different, bigger size of a Dixie paper plate. It’s not any thicker,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “So it couldn’t stand up to sustained, heavier chopping or very wet, messy food. It’s good for what it is; I especially like that it’s got a rim to keep in juices or smaller pieces. But it’s not even as thick as other paper plates we’ve used, so that’s important to know.”

However, a Walmart customer wrote in a review, “These are amazing! We eat a lot of chicken, fish and produce. It’s so nice not to worry about cross contamination. Just toss them right in the trash and keep it moving. They’re surprisingly durable and can withstand sharp knives. It’s a staple in our home now.”

“I don’t understand what’s wrong with reusing a non-disposable cutting board?” one commenter wrote on Oliver’s video.

And you might be thinking: “Replacing a reusable tool with a disposable one? In this climate crisis?” If so, you’d be correct. According to an article from the conservation organization Sierra Club, reusable cooking tools like ceramic plates are indeed more environmentally conscious than paper ones.

The Daily Dot contacted Oliver, Dixie, and Walmart via email for more information.