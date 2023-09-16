‘You’re just gonna waste a bunch of time’: Disney Parks cast member shares PSA on viral free shirt hack

A Disney cast member on TikTok issued a viral PSA urging viewers not to try the viral free shirt hack.

The video began with a stitch of a woman taking off her shirt, leaving herself in a sports bra in order to score a free shirt at Disney World in Florida. The video then cuts to Disney cast member Tyson Blatter (@t_blatt), who often reacts to Disney viral trends.

He begins by stating how there’s “no hate” toward the woman or anyone who jumped on the bandwagon. In fact, he says he understands the reasoning behind it. But Blatter says visitors have been abusing the hack and that can cause unintended consequences.

How does the free shirt hack work? Blatter explains: “Okay, basically what the hack is that you wear a shirt that isn’t modest for a family theme park and Disney will then give you a free shirt.” Blatters explains that this incident happened one time, but the customer posted a TikTok about it and created a trend. This led to others attempting the “hack.”

“When something bad happens to someone on vacation, Disney tries their best to make up for it,” Blatter explained. ”But then someone will make a TikTok about it and it will blow up. Now everyone wants to do it.”

Blatter said that once visitors start abusing Disney’s acts of kindness in this way, the theme park may institute a rule banning the practice altogether. Therefore, Blatter urges viewers not to “advertise” when something “magical” happens to them at a Disney park. ”It’s just not worth the time,” he says.

The video has amassed 1.9 million views as of Sept. 16. In the comments section, many viewers and Disney lovers agreed.

“THISSSSSSSS. It drives me nuts people start to ruin the magic by thinking you should get every magic moment. Then it’s not as magical for others,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s not magic if it always happens!! Thank you for sharing this!” a second concurred.

In addition, others revealed how this hack ruined it for them.

“Got stuck in an awful storm and my white tank didn’t do anything for me… they couldn’t offer help because people were taking advantage of it,” one user shared.

“This happened to me forever ago and they told my mom she could go in and buy me a shirt or we could go back to the hotel. Lesson learned then,” a second commented.

According to Insider, Amanda DiMeo was the one who started this hack in 2021. This happened after she wore a shirt to Disney World that “broke the dress code.” How did it break the dress code? Because it showed “too much underboob.” DiMeo explained, “I just got a $75 T-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit. So yeah, if you want free Disney shirts, that’s the hack.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Blatter via Instagram DM and TikTok comment and Disney via press email for comment.