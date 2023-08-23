‘Ask politely for a discount, and most of the chains are going to have one’: Former Sonic worker says most POS systems have ‘discount’ buttons workers can press for customers

Next time you pull up to Sonic Drive-In for your diet cherry limeade fix, you might see if there’s an angel on the other side of the microphone.

TikTok creator Matthew (@dunnothem) recently posted a video about a secret he learned when he used to work at the fast-food chain. The video has more than 12,000 views.

Matthew’s video was made in response to creator @tacoreacts’ TikTok asking people to share “company secrets that no one should know.”

In the video, Matthew tells viewers that he used to work at Sonic for about 10 years.

“There’s a discount button. Go to any chain restaurant, and on their point of sale machine, their cash register, they’ve got a discount button,” he says.

Matthew walks through a few scenarios he encountered on the corndog-slinging job: “So somebody came through that said ‘You got a veteran’s discount?’ Yep. ‘You got a senior discount?’ Yep. ‘You got an “I’m a tired mom and my kids have been screaming and I really need something to go my way” kind of day discount?’ Yes we do.”

The creator adds, “Literally just ask politely for a discount and most of the chains are going to have one.” And if you’re nice, people will hook you up, he says. “The economy sucks for everybody.”

But he clarifies: “Don’t be a d*ck about it.”

One viewer commented, “Retailers have one too. The prices are built to give discounts & still make profits. It never hurts to ask.” Matthew replied, “Yepppp and if you’re cool, odds are good. If you throw a fit…well I hope they say no but…yknow.”

Another viewer commented, “Yeah taco bell has one but it doesn’t do anything unless you had manager login and approval.”

A Burger King worker commented, “In high school a lot easier to get the discounts out they didn’t track everything back then I used to do it all the time.”

“My mum is a senior so I ask for the discount if I’m paying,” one person commented.

“When I worked customer service I used to give gift cards to people who were nice All. The. Time… it’s rare that kindness gets rewarded,” a comment read.

“I get discounts all the time. rarely have to ask. make ’em laugh, it works,” a viewer chimed in.

“Love this haha. I’d give discounts to everyone all the time!” someone commented. Matthew replied, “Same! My boss back then said ‘what’s the worst that happens? We eat 10% and they come back feeling special?’”

There’s something to that line of thinking. According to an article from the Houston Chronicle, “A business that offers discounts to certain groups of people – such as the elderly or those enlisted in the military – may improve its reputation. When a business gives discounts to people who are in difficult situations or who may have financial troubles from a lack of income, that business shows it is making an effort to help people. Many people regard businesses as money-hungry, so any deviation from that perception can improve reputation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Matthew via TikTok and Sonic via email.