‘It’s killing my battery’: Expert issues warning on this setting you may want to turn off in iOS 18

Apple recently launched iOS 18, introducing a range of updates and functionalities to iPhones everywhere.

With the software bringing on several new additions, TikTok user Alex (@alexeztechtips) is helping users navigate the changes with advice on three settings they might want to disable.

In his viral video which has already gained 2 million views, Alex lists three “questionable” iOS 18 settings and shows viewers how to disable them.

What iOS 18 settings does the TikToker recommend disabling?

“iOS 18 is officially out to the public,” Alex begins. “Here are three settings you may want to consider turning off.”

He starts with the first feature: Improved search.

“First, let’s talk about improved search, which you can navigate to by going into your settings, then click on search,” he explains while showing the tutorial on screen.

This feature, according to Alex, allows Apple to store data from various sources.

“So this feature allows Apple to store search from Safari, Siri, Images, LookUp, and other info,” he says.

For users concerned about privacy, he advises, “If you’re someone who is very private about data, go ahead and switch this off, so Apple doesn’t have all of that information stored.”

However, it’s worth noting that Apple clarified it collects some data from your searches to make results more accurate, but stressed that the system is designed to protect your privacy.

“Any information sent to Apple does not identify you, and is associated with a 15-minute random, rotating device-generated identifier,” the Apple site states.

Should you disable the ‘Shared With You’ feature?

“Let’s talk about ‘Shared With You,’ which you can find in settings, then click apps, and then click messages,” he says.

He explains how this setting works. “So this basically shares content from Messages to other applications,” he says.

For users who prefer keeping their messages private, he suggests turning it off, again sharing a quick tutorial on how to do that.

“You may want to switch this off in case you have something in your messages that you don’t want to appear in other applications,” he says.

However, it appears this setting has been part of iPhones since iOS 15, well before the release of iOS 18. Contrary to what the TikToker suggested, the feature simply allows content shared in Messages, like photos or links, to appear in other apps such as Photos or Notes.

Additionally, users can control which apps have permission to access this information by clicking on the “Shared With You” feature and toggling off the apps they don’t want to include.

Finally, the TikToker addresses screen-sharing notifications

“Lastly, let’s talk about screen sharing,” he says, pointing out a potential issue with this feature.

“So if you ever share your screen to a TV or via FaceTime, if you get a notification, surrounding people will be able to see it as well,” Alex explained.

To turn off the setting, Alex guides viewers through a step-by-step guide. “To turn this off, go into settings again, click notifications, and then click screen sharing,” he shares. “Toggle off ‘Allow Notifications.’”

However, similar to the previous setting, this feature appears to have existed before iOS 18. This is evidenced by a YouTube video with the same tutorial, uploaded over a year ago.

Viewers react

In the comments, viewers were grateful for the TikToker’s information. Others cited other problems with the iOS 18 update.

“It’s killing my battery iPhone 14,” shared one user.

“Mine were all switched off,” said another. “But great advice. Thanks.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alex via email and Instagram direct messages. We’ve also contacted Apple via email.

