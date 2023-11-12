A middle school teacher who shared an anecdote about her students repeatedly asking, “Did you pray today?” has gone viral. The plot twist? It’s not as innocent as it might seem.

The TikTok, posted on Nov. 4 by @madiproffitttt, has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 4.1 million views on the platform. In the video, the teacher recounts her initial assumption that her students were immersed in religious content.

“I teach middle school and my students keep coming into the classroom going, ‘Have you prayed today?’ And in my heart I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re listening to like Jesus music. I’m so proud of them.’ No,” she says.

The teacher, having heard one of the students say the next line of the song, decided to Google the corresponding lyrics in an attempt to understand the context behind it. To her surprise, she discovered that the phrase wasn’t a genuine call to prayer but a lyric from a song by the artist Young Thug.

The full lyric, not explicitly revealed in the TikTok but easily found through a Google search, goes, “Did you pray today? I could d*ck you down on some gangster sh*t.”

The lyric is part of the song “Gangsta Sh*t,” released in 2016 as part of the album with the same title. Despite its original release date, the song has recently gained newfound virality among the younger audience as a meme on TikTok. “All hope flushed down the toilet,” the disappointed teacher said in her video.

The comments section of the TikTok video was quickly flooded with similar stories from educators who fell victim to the innocent-sounding question.

One 6th-grade teacher admitted to responding, “No, I’m going to tonight,” when confronted with the viral lyric.

“I teach high school and one of my seniors walked in and asked me this every day for a week before I figured out what it meant. He was in trouble,” a second revealed.

“My ELEMENTARY students are also saying this,” a third wrote.

“I had the same reaction when one of my fifth graders asked me,” another teacher added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @madiproffitttt via TikTok direct messages for comment.