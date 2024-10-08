‘My bag is on the plane’: Passenger says Delta kicked her off her flight because she has food allergies

A Delta customer was shocked after she said the airline booted her from her flight because of her food allergy.

In a viral video with over 73,200 views, TikToker Ellie Brelis (@elliebrelis) explained what happened through tears.

“DELTA kicked me off my flight because I have food allergies,” text overlaid on the clip read.

“That was the plane I was supposed to be on to go home so I could see my doctor tomorrow at 10 in the morning,” she said. “‘Cause I’m having really, really serious allergies right now.”

What happened?

The woman explained that she recently experienced an allergic reaction. So, she decided to advocate for herself to ensure she didn’t have that experience on her flight.

She didn’t expect that would get her booted from her flight.

“Somehow, I just got kicked off the plane for having an allergy,” she said.

Ellie said she loves Delta and has flown with the airline her “whole life.”

However, she was surprised by the way she was treated. She felt dismissed by an airline worker when she tried to disclose information about her allergies.

“And food allergies, as stupid as they sound, are a disability that’s covered by The American Disability Act,” she continued.

Ultimately, the woman wondered if the entire ordeal was her fault.

“Am I the a**hole?” she asked.

What is the Americans with Disability Act?

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a law that protects people with disabilities. It enforces the fact that disability rights are civil rights.

Those who discriminate against people with disabilities can be reported.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, food allergies meet the definition of the ADA’s definition of a disability.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some wondered if there was more to the woman’s story.

“There is def more to this story,” fbet455 wrote.

Others felt sorry for her, but confirmed flights have protocols for people with allergies.

“I am sorry you’re going through this,” one viewer wrote. “They feared you could have anaphylaxis on the plane. If there was any exposure, they couldn’t accept that responsibility.”

“I have airborne nut allergies (peanuts and almonds). With Delta I am required to call in advance of my flight to put it on my account every time, ask gate agent for pre boarding, and tell the [flight attendants],” user LawAndOrderingAllTheFood wrote.

Stanford Medicine recommends that anyone flying with food allergies inform the flight crew and gate agents.

Delta Air Lines’s website explains that while it cannot guarantee a “peanut-free” or “allergen-free” flight, it does offer “reasonable accommodations” to those flying with allergies.

That Daily Dot reached out to Ellie Brelis via TikTok comment and direct message and to Delta Air Lines by email for more information.

