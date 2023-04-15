‘I left after 12’: Dave & Buster’s server says table of 21 asked for separate checks

Splitting checks while at a restaurant has sparked discussion on TikTok. With multiple servers venting their thoughts about this topic, this proposed an interesting question: what is the limit on splitting the check? A Dave & Buster’s worker is the latest server to join those complaining about splitting the bill when a table of 21 asked for separate checks.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Dana (@danasigns). In the clip, she shows her cash register’s screen as she taps individual items onto each check.

“When a 21 top comes in and they all want separate checks,” she wrote in the text overlay. After she’d entered each item onto their corresponding check, she unveils all of the receipts pouring out of the printer and all of the signed receipts folded in her hand.

The content creator added in the caption, “No hate to these people AT ALL! THEY WERE SO NICE.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dana via TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 1,900 views as of Apr. 14, where viewers shared their thoughts whenever customers do this.

“And sometimes they all just order the same thing like just have one person pay for it and everyone else give them their share,” one viewer wrote.

“I literally tell them no,” a second said.

Dana wrote in the comments, “I left after 12.”

Dana isn’t the only server to share her frustrations on TikTok after having to split a check multiple ways. A Texas Roadhouse server went viral after they split a check among 30 customers and another server from an unnamed restaurant had to split it 18 ways.