Dave & Buster's POS system screen showing 21 separate checks on screen with caption 'When a 21 top comes in and all want seperate checks' (l) Dave & Buster's building with sign and entrance (c) Dave & Buster's receipts with caption 'When a 21 top comes in and all want seperate checks' (r)

Eric Glenn/Shutterstock @danasigns/TikTok (Licensed) by Caterina Cox

‘I left after 12’: Dave & Buster’s server says table of 21 asked for separate checks

'I literally tell them no.'

Melody Heald 

Melody Heald

Trending

Posted on Apr 15, 2023

Splitting checks while at a restaurant has sparked discussion on TikTok. With multiple servers venting their thoughts about this topic, this proposed an interesting question: what is the limit on splitting the check? A Dave & Buster’s worker is the latest server to join those complaining about splitting the bill when a table of 21 asked for separate checks.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Dana (@danasigns). In the clip, she shows her cash register’s screen as she taps individual items onto each check.

“When a 21 top comes in and they all want separate checks,” she wrote in the text overlay. After she’d entered each item onto their corresponding check, she unveils all of the receipts pouring out of the printer and all of the signed receipts folded in her hand.

The content creator added in the caption, “No hate to these people AT ALL! THEY WERE SO NICE.”

@danasigns No hate to these people AT ALL! THEY WERE SO NICE😭 #servertok #ohwell #serverlife #serverproblems #jokes ♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

The Daily Dot reached out to Dana via TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 1,900 views as of Apr. 14, where viewers shared their thoughts whenever customers do this.

“And sometimes they all just order the same thing like just have one person pay for it and everyone else give them their share,” one viewer wrote.

“I literally tell them no,” a second said.

Dana wrote in the comments, “I left after 12.”

Dana isn’t the only server to share her frustrations on TikTok after having to split a check multiple ways. A Texas Roadhouse server went viral after they split a check among 30 customers and another server from an unnamed restaurant had to split it 18 ways.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 15, 2023, 8:56 am CDT

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a culture writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

Melody Heald
 