‘Transfer to one person from your group’: Server complains about party splitting checks, sparking debate

A restaurant server sparked debate by posting a TikTok complaining about a large party that asked to split the check instead of paying together.

TikTok user Suraj Kori (@suraj.michaels) uploaded the video on Jan. 30. As of Feb. 1, the video amassed over 818,000 views.

In the video, Kori held up a long line of receipts that were still attached to the printer.

“When a table of 18 guests (idiots) wants to split the bill,” he wrote in a text overlay.

He further expressed his thoughts on the situation in the caption and a second text overlay.

“If you’re going in restaurant with big group then please avoid this instead transfer to one person from your group and let one person pay the full amount, I think that’s the easiest way please don’t ask to split the bill in busy hours,” Kori wrote.

In the comments section, viewers were unsympathetic and condemned Kori for complaining.

“Nope, that’s your job. I’m not going through extra hassle,” one viewer wrote.

“Lesson #1 it is NOT about your convenience.! it [is] about the customer.! if you don’t like it, then there are other jobs,” a second commented.

“If you don’t like it don’t work as a server lol,” another agreed.

Some viewers blamed the technology at Kori’s restaurant for the difficulty splitting the bill.

“What are you talking about?? Not our fault your system is obsolete. It’s 2023 we pay separate bills regardless of how many we are Period,” one user wrote.

“I was just at a bday party last night. 22 separate checks. Waitress had a tablet that kept individual orders to each tab. Improve the tech,” a second shared.

“Well the system is a problem, not the customer,” another echoed.

On the other hand, others agreed that one person should cover the bill entirely.

“I don’t understand why ppl still do this. Have someone pay and ppl just zelle, cash app them. it’s 2023. SIDE EYE,” one user commented.

“I would never have a server split the bill that many ways. Split down the middle, cashapp zell or whatever and I’m collecting all reward points,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Suraj Kori via TikTok comment for more information.